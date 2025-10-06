The post Strategy’s Bitcoin Bet Pays Off as Unrealized Profits Hit $31 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy has recently achieved another milestone, led by the aggressive Bitcoin ($BTC) accumulation strategy. Thus, as a result of the continuous bull market of Bitcoin ($BTC), the realized profits of Strategy have jumped to $31B. As the popular CryptoQuant analyst, JA Maartunn, disclosed on social media, this development is driven by Bitcoin’s massive bull run. Hence, with Bitcoin continuing its upward streak, the company is poised to reach new landmarks in terms of profits. Strategy (@saylor) unrealized profit: $31.0B pic.twitter.com/EugA99Tn99 — Maartunn (@JA_Maartun) October 5, 2025 Strategy Hits $31B in Unrealized Profits Amid Bitcoin’s Rise to New ATH The market data reveals that Strategy has reached the noteworthy $31B mark in unrealized profits, led by its Bitcoin ($BTC) accumulation plan. Additionally, the latest bull market of the flagship crypto asset. In this respect, $BTC has recently hit its new all-time high price level of $125,559, adding a considerable increase to the unrealized profits of Strategy. Particularly, the consistent purchase of Bitcoin ($BTC) by Strategy despite the downturns over the past year has been a driving force behind the considerable profits. Company’s Bitcoin Bet Turns Fruitful Amid Wide Market Volatility According to JA Maartunn, the exclusive Bitcoin bull run has elevated the unrealized profits of Strategy to the staggering $31B spot. This reaffirms the company’s narrative of strategic and long-term $BTC accumulation to get notable returns. Along with that, the development also signifies the significance of risk management and timing apart from conviction during the volatile cycles. Ultimately, this milestone displays a clear signal that $BTC has the potential as a fruitful long-term asset. Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/strategys-bitcoin-bet-pays-off-as-unrealized-profits-hit-31-billion/ The post Strategy’s Bitcoin Bet Pays Off as Unrealized Profits Hit $31 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy has recently achieved another milestone, led by the aggressive Bitcoin ($BTC) accumulation strategy. Thus, as a result of the continuous bull market of Bitcoin ($BTC), the realized profits of Strategy have jumped to $31B. As the popular CryptoQuant analyst, JA Maartunn, disclosed on social media, this development is driven by Bitcoin’s massive bull run. Hence, with Bitcoin continuing its upward streak, the company is poised to reach new landmarks in terms of profits. Strategy (@saylor) unrealized profit: $31.0B pic.twitter.com/EugA99Tn99 — Maartunn (@JA_Maartun) October 5, 2025 Strategy Hits $31B in Unrealized Profits Amid Bitcoin’s Rise to New ATH The market data reveals that Strategy has reached the noteworthy $31B mark in unrealized profits, led by its Bitcoin ($BTC) accumulation plan. Additionally, the latest bull market of the flagship crypto asset. In this respect, $BTC has recently hit its new all-time high price level of $125,559, adding a considerable increase to the unrealized profits of Strategy. Particularly, the consistent purchase of Bitcoin ($BTC) by Strategy despite the downturns over the past year has been a driving force behind the considerable profits. Company’s Bitcoin Bet Turns Fruitful Amid Wide Market Volatility According to JA Maartunn, the exclusive Bitcoin bull run has elevated the unrealized profits of Strategy to the staggering $31B spot. This reaffirms the company’s narrative of strategic and long-term $BTC accumulation to get notable returns. Along with that, the development also signifies the significance of risk management and timing apart from conviction during the volatile cycles. Ultimately, this milestone displays a clear signal that $BTC has the potential as a fruitful long-term asset. Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/strategys-bitcoin-bet-pays-off-as-unrealized-profits-hit-31-billion/