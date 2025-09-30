Strategy Inc. Buys 196 BTC; Saylor Predicts Bitcoin 10X Gold

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. continued its methodical accumulation strategy last week. The company purchased 196 BTC for $22.1 million, bringing its total holdings to 640,031 BTC.

According to the press release, the new acquisitions were made at an average price of $113,048 per Bitcoin, slightly above the week’s low as BTC dipped below $110,000. These purchases mark a slowdown in Strategy’s weekly Bitcoin acquisitions compared to earlier months, reflecting a cautious approach during current market fluctuations.

Michael Saylor Hints at Continued BTC Purchases

Michael Saylor had hinted about the latest Bitcoin purchase in a Sunday post on X, simply stating, “Always ₿e Stacking.” The brief message reflected the company’s consistent strategy of purchasing BTC irrespective of short-term price fluctuations.

In addition to direct Bitcoin purchases, Strategy funded the acquisition by selling portions of its MSTR, STRF, and STRD shares. The stock sales generated $128.1 million, of which only $22.1 million was used to acquire Bitcoin.

Saylor also remains optimistic about Bitcoin’s long-term trajectory. At a CNBC interview, he suggested that Bitcoin could eventually become ten times larger than gold, potentially placing its value near $12 million per coin. This long-term vision continues to guide Strategy’s cautious yet persistent accumulation strategy.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance and Market Impact

Source: X

The latest Bitcoin buy came during a challenging week for MSTR stock. The company’s shares recently touched $300, marking a six-month low. According to CryptoQuant analyst Maartunn, this represents a painful move for the largest corporate Bitcoin holder.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As of press time, the stock trades around $323, showing a daily gain of 4.82%. Over the past month, it has dropped by 3.18%, fluctuating between $300 and $350. After reaching a mid-month peak above $345, the price trended downward before rebounding near $300. The recent uptick above $320 suggests potential recovery momentum.