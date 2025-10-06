Strategy halts Bitcoin accumulation this week

PANews reported on October 6th that according to The Block, Strategy CEO Michael Saylor confirmed that the company had paused its weekly Bitcoin acquisitions this week. Saylor wrote on X: "No new orange dots this week—just a $9 billion (unrealized profit) reminding us why we should HODL." Prior to pausing its holdings, Strategy had just completed $22.1 million worth of Bitcoin purchases, bringing its total holdings to 640,031 BTC, at a cost of approximately $47.35 billion.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.