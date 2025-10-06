Strategy halts Bitcoin accumulation this week By: PANews 2025/10/06 20:22 Share

PANews reported on October 6th that according to The Block, Strategy CEO Michael Saylor confirmed that the company had paused its weekly Bitcoin acquisitions this week. Saylor wrote on X: "No new orange dots this week—just a $9 billion (unrealized profit) reminding us why we should HODL." Prior to pausing its holdings, Strategy had just completed $22.1 million worth of Bitcoin purchases, bringing its total holdings to 640,031 BTC, at a cost of approximately $47.35 billion.