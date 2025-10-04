ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Stockholm has become an IPO hub in Europe after raising $6.8B in first-time offerings this year. The Swedish capital has now surpassed dominant markets like London, Frankfurt and Zurich and positioned itself as a major destination for IPOs. Globally, Stockholm now ranks fifth behind only the United States, China, Hong Kong, and India. While Stockholm […]Stockholm has become an IPO hub in Europe after raising $6.8B in first-time offerings this year. The Swedish capital has now surpassed dominant markets like London, Frankfurt and Zurich and positioned itself as a major destination for IPOs. Globally, Stockholm now ranks fifth behind only the United States, China, Hong Kong, and India. While Stockholm […]

Stockholm has become Europe’s top IPO hub in 2025 after raising $6.8B

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/04 03:50
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00226-1.73%
Wink
LIKE$0.004759-12.29%
Major
MAJOR$0.09514-5.74%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00353-0.56%

Stockholm has become an IPO hub in Europe after raising $6.8B in first-time offerings this year. The Swedish capital has now surpassed dominant markets like London, Frankfurt and Zurich and positioned itself as a major destination for IPOs.

Globally, Stockholm now ranks fifth behind only the United States, China, Hong Kong, and India. While Stockholm is experiencing a surge in IPO activity, London’s market is struggling. British exchanges have seen fundraising activity decline by nearly 70% and the UK has fallen out of the global top 20 IPO markets.

Stockholm has become a popular destination for IPOs in Europe

Stockholm has emerged as Europe’s hottest destination for initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2025, overtaking larger and traditionally more dominant markets like London, Frankfurt, and Zurich. The Swedish capital is on track to raise $6.8B in first-time offerings this year, surpassing other European exchanges, according to Bloomberg data.

Companies have begun to migrate to New York or stay private for longer, but Stockholm has positioned itself as the go-to venue for small and mid-sized firms backed by eager domestic investors.

The highlight of Sweden’s strong run is the upcoming €3.1B IPO of Verisure Plc, a security firm whose flotation will be Europe’s largest since Porsche AG in 2022. Prior to that, there was the success of Noba Bank Group AB, which raised 7.6B Swedish kronor ($808 million) earlier this year and saw shares surge 30% in its trading debut.

Sweden’s IPO boom

Several factors have converged in 2025 to make Stockholm an IPO hub. Observers say that macroeconomic stability, investor appetite, and a wave of IPO-ready companies contributed to its growth.

“The stars have aligned this year,” Henric Roth, a partner at law firm Baker McKenzie said, describing the shift as a “trend-shifter” for Swedish listings.

Unlike many parts of Europe, Sweden benefits from a cultural openness to equity investment. Swedish households invest over half of their savings in stocks, more than double the euro area average, according to the European Savings Institute.

Sweden’s market also boasts of active fund managers, family offices, and pension funds with a strong appetite for small and mid-cap equities. About 69% of Swedish fund assets are tied up in equity funds, the highest proportion in Europe. This local capital base creates fertile ground for growth-focused companies, particularly in the Nordic region, to raise money without needing to cross the Atlantic.

“When the company is so small, we prefer that they can show organic growth and that the business works in Sweden, but they can also take it abroad,” Christian Brunlid of Handelsbanken Fonder, an important investor in Noba Bank’s IPO, explained.

However, Stockholm still faces structural challenges despite its impressive IPO surge. With a total market capitalization of about $1T, Sweden cannot compete with the sheer scale of the $70T U.S. market. That limitation has already cost Stockholm several homegrown success stories. Giants such as Spotify, Klarna, and Oatly opted for U.S. listings, benefiting from the higher capital and increased global visibility.

Some companies have struggled after listing their IPOs in Stockholm, dampening enthusiasm. Game developer Hacksaw AB and private equity firm Roko AB have seen their shares decline, while high-end camera maker Qualisys Holding AB is down 25% since debut. There are other companies whose stories are not as underwhelming, such as Enity Holding AB, whose shares have soared 50% since its June listing.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006132-8.20%
Allo
RWA$0.003986-4.73%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000876-16.49%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000536-8.21%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

PANews reported on November 14 that, according to The Block, DEX Labs CEO Aditya Palepu revealed that DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has received a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (DMA), marking the first DAO-related license issued by the DMA. DerivaDEX, a decentralized derivatives trading platform focused on institutional users, is expected to launch before the end of the year. The protocol was designed by senior figures from DRW and Consensys and is backed by venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Electric Capital, and Polychain.
DAO Maker
DAO$0.07387-5.85%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01432-18.07%
Share
PANews2025/11/14 09:05

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

We’re not being as forward-looking as normal

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,114.33
$99,114.33$99,114.33

-2.26%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,223.70
$3,223.70$3,223.70

-4.81%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3121
$2.3121$2.3121

-5.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.35
$144.35$144.35

-5.74%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16408
$0.16408$0.16408

-5.00%