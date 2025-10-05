Stellar’s Utility, Hyperliquid’s Rise, BullZilla’s 4300% Presale ROI – Which Defines the Best New Coins for Exponential Returns in 2025? By: Coinstats 2025/10/05 07:45 Share

How often do crypto investors regret missing early entries into the best new coins for exponential returns that later skyrocket thousands of percent? That same pressure is building today, and the tension is impossible to ignore. While seasoned projects like Hyperliquid (HYPE) and Stellar (XLM) remain respected players, a new meme coin beast is rewriting presale […]