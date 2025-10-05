ExchangeDEX+
Stellar (XLM)’s Approach to Decentralization: Myths and Realities

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 06:51
Jessie A Ellis
Oct 04, 2025 08:56

Explore the myths of blockchain decentralization and Stellar (XLM)’s unique consensus protocol, offering insights into why more validators don’t necessarily mean more security.





In the evolving landscape of blockchain technology, the concept of decentralization remains a pivotal topic of discussion. According to Stellar (XLM), a leading blockchain platform, many prevalent myths surrounding decentralization need to be addressed. The organization argues that the number of validators does not equate to increased security, and that certain consensus mechanisms may inadvertently foster centralized control.

Challenges of Traditional Consensus Mechanisms

Stellar’s analysis highlights a critical issue with Proof of Stake (PoS) systems, where staking pools are often perceived as democratizing forces. These pools allow small token holders to delegate their tokens to operators, theoretically enabling a collective influence over blockchain governance. However, Stellar notes that this system only works if the pooled stake can outvote incumbents, which is rarely the case. Large operators tend to dominate due to economies of scale, leading to concentration rather than democratization.

This concentration is particularly evident in Ethereum’s ecosystem, where a single staking pool, Lido, controls over 85% of the liquid staking market. Such dominance limits choice and agency for individual stakeholders, as the pool operators set key operational parameters.

Stellar’s Stellar Consensus Protocol

In contrast to PoS, Stellar employs the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP), a mechanism it describes as Proof-of-Agreement. Unlike PoS, where trust is pre-weighted by stake, SCP allows validators to choose whom to trust and how much weight to assign to them. This community-based approach means power is granted and can be revoked by the network’s participants rather than being purchased.

Stellar emphasizes that SCP’s tier-1 validators are community-selected and transparent, offering a stark difference from the often pseudonymous and stake-weighted power structures in PoS systems. This transparency allows for adjustments without the need for forks, enhancing the network’s adaptability and resilience.

Implications for Blockchain Governance

Stellar argues that SCP offers a more equitable and flexible approach to blockchain governance. While PoS systems are top-down, with significant stakers setting the rules, SCP operates from the bottom-up. Validators grant power based on trust, and any misbehavior or divergence from community standards can be addressed without needing to purchase influence or initiate forks.

In conclusion, Stellar’s insights into decentralization challenge conventional wisdom in the blockchain space. By promoting a system where power is community-granted and revocable, Stellar presents a compelling model for achieving true decentralization in blockchain governance.

For more detailed insights into Stellar’s perspective on decentralization, visit their official blog.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/stellar-approach-to-decentralization-myths-realities

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

