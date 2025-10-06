Standard Chartered Bank: $1 trillion in emerging market bank deposits may be lost due to dollar stablecoins

PANews reported on October 6th that The Block, citing a recent report from Standard Chartered Bank, suggests that the rise of dollar-denominated stablecoins and their widespread adoption overseas could lead to an outflow of up to $1 trillion from emerging market bank deposits. The article notes that users in emerging markets are turning to dollar-denominated stablecoins as a hedge against local currency instability and capital controls, accelerating the shift of deposits toward dollar-denominated digital assets. Standard Chartered predicts that the total market capitalization of the entire stablecoin market is expected to reach $2 trillion within three years. This trend poses a challenge to the traditional banking system, particularly regional and community banks that rely heavily on consumer deposits to support their lending. PANews reported on October 6th that The Block, citing a recent report from Standard Chartered Bank, suggests that the rise of dollar-denominated stablecoins and their widespread adoption overseas could lead to an outflow of up to $1 trillion from emerging market bank deposits. The article notes that users in emerging markets are turning to dollar-denominated stablecoins as a hedge against local currency instability and capital controls, accelerating the shift of deposits toward dollar-denominated digital assets. Standard Chartered predicts that the total market capitalization of the entire stablecoin market is expected to reach $2 trillion within three years. This trend poses a challenge to the traditional banking system, particularly regional and community banks that rely heavily on consumer deposits to support their lending.