ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Stablecoin-Focused GENIUS Act Is Beginning of the End for Banks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act, which was enacted in July, will trigger an exodus of deposits from traditional bank accounts into higher-yield stablecoins, according to the co-founder of Multicoin Capital. “The GENIUS Bill is the beginning of the end for banks’ ability to rip off their retail depositors with minimal interest,” Multicoin Capital’s co-founder and managing partner, Tushar Jain, posted to X on Saturday. “Post Genius Bill, I expect the big tech giants with mega distribution (Meta, Google, Apple, etc) to start competing with banks for retail deposits,” Jain added, arguing that they would offer better stablecoin yields with a better user experience for instant settlement and 24/7 payments over traditional banking players. He noted that banking groups tried to “protect their profits” in mid-August by calling on regulators to close a so-called loophole that may allow stablecoin issuers to pay interest or yields on stablecoins through their affiliates. Source: Tushar Jain The GENIUS Act prohibits stablecoin issuers from offering interest or yield to holders of the token but doesn’t explicitly extend the ban to crypto exchanges or affiliated businesses, potentially enabling issuers to sidestep the law by offering yields through those partners.  US banking groups are concerned that the wide adoption of yield-bearing stablecoins could undermine the traditional banking system, which relies on banks attracting deposits to fund lending. $6.6 trillion could leave the banking system Mass stablecoin adoption could trigger around $6.6 trillion in deposit outflows from the traditional banking system, the US Department of the Treasury estimated in April. “The result will be greater deposit flight risk, especially in times of stress, that will undermine credit creation throughout the economy. The corresponding reduction in credit supply means higher interest rates, fewer loans, and increased costs for Main Street businesses and households,” the Bank Policy Institute said in August.… The post Stablecoin-Focused GENIUS Act Is Beginning of the End for Banks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act, which was enacted in July, will trigger an exodus of deposits from traditional bank accounts into higher-yield stablecoins, according to the co-founder of Multicoin Capital. “The GENIUS Bill is the beginning of the end for banks’ ability to rip off their retail depositors with minimal interest,” Multicoin Capital’s co-founder and managing partner, Tushar Jain, posted to X on Saturday. “Post Genius Bill, I expect the big tech giants with mega distribution (Meta, Google, Apple, etc) to start competing with banks for retail deposits,” Jain added, arguing that they would offer better stablecoin yields with a better user experience for instant settlement and 24/7 payments over traditional banking players. He noted that banking groups tried to “protect their profits” in mid-August by calling on regulators to close a so-called loophole that may allow stablecoin issuers to pay interest or yields on stablecoins through their affiliates. Source: Tushar Jain The GENIUS Act prohibits stablecoin issuers from offering interest or yield to holders of the token but doesn’t explicitly extend the ban to crypto exchanges or affiliated businesses, potentially enabling issuers to sidestep the law by offering yields through those partners.  US banking groups are concerned that the wide adoption of yield-bearing stablecoins could undermine the traditional banking system, which relies on banks attracting deposits to fund lending. $6.6 trillion could leave the banking system Mass stablecoin adoption could trigger around $6.6 trillion in deposit outflows from the traditional banking system, the US Department of the Treasury estimated in April. “The result will be greater deposit flight risk, especially in times of stress, that will undermine credit creation throughout the economy. The corresponding reduction in credit supply means higher interest rates, fewer loans, and increased costs for Main Street businesses and households,” the Bank Policy Institute said in August.…

Stablecoin-Focused GENIUS Act Is Beginning of the End for Banks

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 19:02
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.01867-7.20%
COM
COM$0.005082-7.22%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05418-30.69%

The stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act, which was enacted in July, will trigger an exodus of deposits from traditional bank accounts into higher-yield stablecoins, according to the co-founder of Multicoin Capital.

“The GENIUS Bill is the beginning of the end for banks’ ability to rip off their retail depositors with minimal interest,” Multicoin Capital’s co-founder and managing partner, Tushar Jain, posted to X on Saturday.

“Post Genius Bill, I expect the big tech giants with mega distribution (Meta, Google, Apple, etc) to start competing with banks for retail deposits,” Jain added, arguing that they would offer better stablecoin yields with a better user experience for instant settlement and 24/7 payments over traditional banking players.

He noted that banking groups tried to “protect their profits” in mid-August by calling on regulators to close a so-called loophole that may allow stablecoin issuers to pay interest or yields on stablecoins through their affiliates.

Source: Tushar Jain

The GENIUS Act prohibits stablecoin issuers from offering interest or yield to holders of the token but doesn’t explicitly extend the ban to crypto exchanges or affiliated businesses, potentially enabling issuers to sidestep the law by offering yields through those partners. 

US banking groups are concerned that the wide adoption of yield-bearing stablecoins could undermine the traditional banking system, which relies on banks attracting deposits to fund lending.

$6.6 trillion could leave the banking system

Mass stablecoin adoption could trigger around $6.6 trillion in deposit outflows from the traditional banking system, the US Department of the Treasury estimated in April.

“The result will be greater deposit flight risk, especially in times of stress, that will undermine credit creation throughout the economy. The corresponding reduction in credit supply means higher interest rates, fewer loans, and increased costs for Main Street businesses and households,” the Bank Policy Institute said in August.

To stay competitive, “banks are going to have to pay more interest to depositors,” Jain said, adding that “their earnings will significantly suffer as a result.”

Stablecoins offer users up to 10X more interest

The average interest rate for US savings accounts is 0.40%, and in Europe, the average rate on savings accounts is 0.25%, Patrick Collison, CEO of online payments platform Stripe, said last week.

Meanwhile, rates for Tether (USDT) and Circle’s USDC (USDC) on the borrowing and lending platform Aave currently stand at 4.02% and 3.69%, respectively.

Big Tech companies are reportedly exploring stablecoins

Jain’s bet on the Big Tech giants follows a Fortune report in June stating that Apple, Google, Airbnb, and X were among the top companies exploring issuing stablecoins to lower fees and improve cross-border payments. There haven’t been any further developments since. 

Related: All currencies will be stablecoins by 2030: Tether co-founder

The stablecoin market currently sits at $308.3 billion, led by USDT and USDC at $177 billion and $75.2 billion, CoinGecko data shows.

The Treasury Department predicts the stablecoin market cap will boom another 566% to reach $2 trillion by 2028.

Magazine: Crypto wanted to overthrow banks, now it’s becoming them in stablecoin fight

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/genius-act-end-banks-ripping-off-customers?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006212-6.50%
Allo
RWA$0.003979-4.99%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000878-15.81%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000541-6.56%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

PANews reported on November 14 that, according to The Block, DEX Labs CEO Aditya Palepu revealed that DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has received a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (DMA), marking the first DAO-related license issued by the DMA. DerivaDEX, a decentralized derivatives trading platform focused on institutional users, is expected to launch before the end of the year. The protocol was designed by senior figures from DRW and Consensys and is backed by venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Electric Capital, and Polychain.
DAO Maker
DAO$0.0743-5.02%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0145-16.95%
Share
PANews2025/11/14 09:05

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

Minneapolis Fed’s Kashkari Questions October Rate Cut, Eyes December Decision

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,837.71
$99,837.71$99,837.71

-1.55%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,249.90
$3,249.90$3,249.90

-4.04%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3312
$2.3312$2.3312

-4.23%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$145.56
$145.56$145.56

-4.95%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16555
$0.16555$0.16555

-4.15%