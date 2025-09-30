Spot gold reaches record high of $3,833 with nearly 2% gain

Key Takeaways
- Spot gold hit a record high of $3,833, registering nearly a 2% gain in one day.
- Gold prices are up more than 45% year-to-date in 2025, vastly outperforming the S&P 500.
Spot gold reached a record high of $3,833 today, marking a nearly 2% gain as the precious metal continues its surge amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and central bank demand.
Gold has outperformed the S&P 500 by a factor of three this year, with spot prices climbing over 45% year-to-date in 2025. The rally extended gains above $3,800 per ounce in late September.
Central banks have ramped up purchases, with China steadily increasing its gold holdings, contributing to sustained institutional demand for the inflation hedge.
Deutsche Bank forecasts gold prices exceeding $4,000 per ounce by the end of 2025, driven by factors including Federal Reserve rate cuts and a weaker dollar.
