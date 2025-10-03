ExchangeDEX+
Spain’s Top Bank Rolls Out 24/7 Crypto Trading for Retail Clients

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 13:43
BBVA, Spain’s second-largest bank, rolled out 24/7 cryptocurrency trading for domestic retail clients on October 2. It became the first major lender in the country to integrate Bitcoin and Ether into its mainstream mobile banking platform.

Approved by Spain’s CNMV, the launch stands as one of the first major applications of the EU’s MiCA framework. It is expected to influence European banks that remain cautious about retail crypto services.

BBVA Launches First Mobile Crypto Trading

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) confirmed that its customers can now buy, sell, and custody Bitcoin and Ether directly through its mobile app, with trades executed using the same rails the bank applies to foreign exchange. This integration ensures users experience a familiar and regulated trading environment.

"Digital assets are rapidly becoming part of global finance. Our clients expect to access them through the same trusted systems they already use," Martins commented.

The rollout is supported by Singapore-based SGX FX, whose technology provides pricing, aggregation, and risk management for financial institutions. COO Vinay Trivedi said the system lets banks add crypto without full-stack replacement, lowering barriers to entry.

Implications for European Banking

BBVA’s early adoption may pressure peers across Europe to follow suit. MiCA clarifies rules for digital assets, and banks such as KBC and Deutsche Bank have explored blockchain but not yet launched 24/7 crypto trading.

In 2025, BBVA secured MiCA authorization from Spain’s CNMV. It began with a limited pilot of several thousand users before expanding to all eligible Spanish retail clients in July. The bank kept crypto orders and custody inside its own digital banking stack.

Earlier in the summer, BBVA Switzerland also advised wealthy clients to consider a 3%–7% crypto allocation.

Meanwhile, BBVA shares have also reflected rising interest in the bank’s digital strategy. As of October 2, the stock traded around $19.08, showing steady momentum after earlier gains. Daily volume has exceeded one million shares, highlighting active investor participation.

The stock has surged about 96% from $9.50 at the start of the year. This near‑doubling of share value highlights the market’s recognition of its pioneering role in bringing crypto services into mainstream banking.

BBVA stock performance YTD / Source: Yahoo Finance

While the immediate impact of the crypto launch is still being assessed, investor sentiment has improved as BBVA positions itself ahead of European peers in adopting digital assets.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/bbva-first-spanish-bank-with-24-7-bitcoin-trading/

