Source: Unity Android vulnerability may lead to the theft of players' crypto wallets

Unity Android vulnerability may lead to the theft of players' crypto wallets By: PANews 2025/10/03 12:34

PANews reported on October 3rd, according to Cointelegraph, that the Unity game engine is quietly rolling out a fix for a vulnerability that allows third-party code to run in Android-based mobile games, potentially targeting mobile cryptocurrency wallets. The vulnerability affects projects dating back to 2017, the sources said, adding that the vulnerability primarily affects Android, but also affects Windows, macOS, and Linux systems to varying degrees. Unity has begun privately distributing the fix and standalone patching tools to selected partners, but public guidance is not expected until Monday or Tuesday of next week.