Sonic Labs stelt nieuwe CEO aan voor institutionele uitbreiding in de VS By: Coinstats 2025/09/29 23:41 Share

Sonic Labs haalt versterking aan de top: Mitchell Demeter is benoemd tot CEO en krijgt de taak om het blockchain bedrijf wereldwijd op te schalen en institutionele samenwerkingen flink uit te breiden. Demeter staat bekend als pionier binnen de industrie en neemt nu het roer over om Sonic naar een... Het bericht Sonic Labs stelt nieuwe CEO aan voor institutionele uitbreiding in de VS verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.