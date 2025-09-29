Sonic Labs stelt nieuwe CEO aan voor institutionele uitbreiding in de VS

Sonic Labs haalt versterking aan de top: Mitchell Demeter is benoemd tot CEO en krijgt de taak om het blockchain bedrijf wereldwijd op te schalen en institutionele samenwerkingen flink uit te breiden. Demeter staat bekend als pionier binnen de industrie en neemt nu het roer over om Sonic naar een...
Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence. Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more