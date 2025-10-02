ExchangeDEX+
Solana vs Ethereum: Key Difference Could Define the Next Wave of ETFs

By: Coindoo
2025/10/02 13:30
Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley, speaking at the Token2049 conference in Singapore, suggested that Solana’s speed in this area could give it an advantage over Ethereum in the race to launch staking-enabled ETFs. According to him, issuers need to guarantee near-instant liquidity when investors want to exit — something Ethereum’s long withdrawal queues make difficult.

Ethereum has faced mounting pressure from its own success. Earlier this month, more than 2 million ETH sat in the withdrawal line, with exit times stretching over a month. Solana, by contrast, typically clears staking requests far faster, which Horsley argued could make it more practical for fund providers.

To cope with Ethereum’s delays, some issuers have turned to workarounds such as credit facilities or liquid staking tokens. While these tools help maintain liquidity, they also introduce costs, limits, and new risks. Horsley described them as patches rather than solutions.

Stablecoin Transactions Hit $15.6 Trillion in Record-Breaking Quarter

The debate comes as the SEC prepares to rule on multiple ETF filings that include staking features. Proposals tied to Solana have been submitted by firms including Fidelity, VanEck, Grayscale, and Bitwise itself. Ethereum funds are also on the table, though several decisions — including BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust — have already been postponed to the end of October.

With 16 crypto-linked ETFs currently awaiting regulatory review, the outcome could define which networks attract the first wave of mainstream staking products. Horsley’s view is clear: if speed and reliability decide the contest, Solana may have the upper hand.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

