Solana Strengthens Network Efficiency After $250 Peak and Alpenglow Launch

Solana’s Alpenglow upgrade aims to boost transaction speed and efficiency.

New Solana-based treasuries drive fresh market demand and liquidity.

Enterprise blockchains make a comeback amid growing regulatory clarity.

VanEck’s September report noted that Solana closed September with mixed momentum after a volatile trading month. The SOL token touched highs above $250 before dipping below $200 within days, reflecting both optimism and caution in the market.

The excitement largely came from speculation surrounding a potential SOL Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) and the launch of major SOL-focused digital asset treasuries (DATs).

Two of the largest DATs, Forward with $1.5 billion and Helius with $500 million in assets, began operations in September. Combined, these funds now hold around 2.5% of SOL’s total supply, signaling growing institutional participation. Market watchers suggest that more DATs may soon follow, strengthening Solana’s liquidity position.

Despite the price drop, investor sentiment remains steady due to ongoing network upgrades and infrastructure growth. VanEck’s September report indicated a 2% rise in its Solana Update index, showing continued confidence in the ecosystem.

Alpenglow Upgrade Redefines Solana’s Core

Technically, Solana had made great strides in the month. Validators voted for the Alpenglow upgrade in a 98% majority, and it is one of the highest-impact upgrade votes in the history of the network. The upgrade minimized block finality time from 12 seconds to only 150 milliseconds and allowed off-chain voting and enhanced validator rewards, respectively.

These modifications should increase network performance and resilience and pave the way for even greater scalability. There have actually been proposals from developers for Solana’s block capacity to rise by 25% before the end of the year.

While Jump Crypto’s Firedancer team proposed SIMD-0370, which has the potential to eliminate fixed compute unit ceilings and enable Solana to process exponentially more transactions per block.

Another significant upgrade is the roll-out of the “P-token,” the successor to the previous SPL token format. Computation cost will reduce up to 95% through the new standard, and throughput may rise up to close to 10% in the entire network.

Enterprise Blockchains Find Renewed Purpose

As Solana dominates innovation, business interest in blockchain is back after years of inactivity. Companies such as JP Morgan, Walmart, and HSBC had been among the first movers exploring permissioned blockchains. Most of these first movers disappeared for reasons of regulatory confusion and thin implications.

And now, with fresh law and stablecoin architecture arriving in the U.S., companies once more look back at adopting the blockchain. Today’s environment is comparable to the 2009 early days of the renewable energy euphoria, now spurred on by digital money and distributed infrastructure.

