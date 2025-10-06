ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
VanEck’s September report noted that Solana closed September with mixed momentum after a volatile trading month. The SOL token touched highs above $250 before dipping below $200 within days, reflecting both optimism and caution in the market. The excitement largely came from speculation surrounding a potential SOL Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) and the launch of major […]VanEck’s September report noted that Solana closed September with mixed momentum after a volatile trading month. The SOL token touched highs above $250 before dipping below $200 within days, reflecting both optimism and caution in the market. The excitement largely came from speculation surrounding a potential SOL Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) and the launch of major […]

Solana Strengthens Network Efficiency After $250 Peak and Alpenglow Launch

By: Tronweekly
2025/10/06 09:00
Solana
SOL$145.38-5.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006223-6.33%
Major
MAJOR$0.09532-5.36%
Solana
  • Solana’s Alpenglow upgrade aims to boost transaction speed and efficiency.
  • New Solana-based treasuries drive fresh market demand and liquidity.
  • Enterprise blockchains make a comeback amid growing regulatory clarity.

VanEck’s September report noted that Solana closed September with mixed momentum after a volatile trading month. The SOL token touched highs above $250 before dipping below $200 within days, reflecting both optimism and caution in the market.

The excitement largely came from speculation surrounding a potential SOL Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) and the launch of major SOL-focused digital asset treasuries (DATs).

Source: VanEck

Two of the largest DATs, Forward with $1.5 billion and Helius with $500 million in assets, began operations in September. Combined, these funds now hold around 2.5% of SOL’s total supply, signaling growing institutional participation. Market watchers suggest that more DATs may soon follow, strengthening Solana’s liquidity position.

Despite the price drop, investor sentiment remains steady due to ongoing network upgrades and infrastructure growth. VanEck’s September report indicated a 2% rise in its Solana Update index, showing continued confidence in the ecosystem.

Alpenglow Upgrade Redefines Solana’s Core

Technically, Solana had made great strides in the month. Validators voted for the Alpenglow upgrade in a 98% majority, and it is one of the highest-impact upgrade votes in the history of the network. The upgrade minimized block finality time from 12 seconds to only 150 milliseconds and allowed off-chain voting and enhanced validator rewards, respectively.

These modifications should increase network performance and resilience and pave the way for even greater scalability. There have actually been proposals from developers for Solana’s block capacity to rise by 25% before the end of the year.

While Jump Crypto’s Firedancer team proposed SIMD-0370, which has the potential to eliminate fixed compute unit ceilings and enable Solana to process exponentially more transactions per block.

Another significant upgrade is the roll-out of the “P-token,” the successor to the previous SPL token format. Computation cost will reduce up to 95% through the new standard, and throughput may rise up to close to 10% in the entire network.

Enterprise Blockchains Find Renewed Purpose

As Solana dominates innovation, business interest in blockchain is back after years of inactivity. Companies such as JP Morgan, Walmart, and HSBC had been among the first movers exploring permissioned blockchains. Most of these first movers disappeared for reasons of regulatory confusion and thin implications.

And now, with fresh law and stablecoin architecture arriving in the U.S., companies once more look back at adopting the blockchain. Today’s environment is comparable to the 2009 early days of the renewable energy euphoria, now spurred on by digital money and distributed infrastructure.

Also Read: Solana Skyrockets Above $230, Is $300 the Next Explosion?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006212-6.50%
Allo
RWA$0.003979-4.99%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000878-15.81%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000541-6.56%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

PANews reported on November 14 that, according to The Block, DEX Labs CEO Aditya Palepu revealed that DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has received a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (DMA), marking the first DAO-related license issued by the DMA. DerivaDEX, a decentralized derivatives trading platform focused on institutional users, is expected to launch before the end of the year. The protocol was designed by senior figures from DRW and Consensys and is backed by venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Electric Capital, and Polychain.
DAO Maker
DAO$0.0743-5.02%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0145-16.95%
Share
PANews2025/11/14 09:05

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

Minneapolis Fed’s Kashkari Questions October Rate Cut, Eyes December Decision

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,786.03
$99,786.03$99,786.03

-1.60%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,247.55
$3,247.55$3,247.55

-4.11%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3304
$2.3304$2.3304

-4.26%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$145.38
$145.38$145.38

-5.07%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16543
$0.16543$0.16543

-4.22%