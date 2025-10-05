ExchangeDEX+
Solana & Remittix Are The Best Crypto To Buy Now In October For The Highest Returns, Claim Analysts

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 04:32
Crypto News

The best approach to gain high in the crypto market this month is with Remittix and Solana.

This is due to the high utility and strong market hype surrounding these coins, which is projected to send the coin on a sky-high surge this month.

According to market analysis, this quarter could see the Remittix coin at a 40x spike, as Solana also attempted a $400 push in its new ATH drive.

Let’s break down the factors that make Remittix and Solana coins the assets to watch this month as the last quarter starts taking shape.

Why the New Solana Price Surge Could Fuel New ATH

There is a new hype surrounding the Solana coin this month, as the Q4 opening raises a fresh surge in outlook. Following an analysis across the market, the Solana price is showing potential for the coin to return to its $290+ high.

More details now indicate that the coin could significantly surpass its previous high, with projection settings pointing to a new high of $400. Some of the main points fueling this speculation are the impact of a Solana ETF,  the Solana network upgrade, and new sentiments away from the meme-fueled hype of January.

The hype over the last few days has seen the Solana price consistently maintain a position above $200. However, with the price now attempting to break the resistance above $240, following its rise to $230, we could see a return to $290 by the end of October. Now may be the best time to buy the Solana coin for crypto investors who don’t already own it.

Why Remittix Stay Ahead Of Solana in The Prediction

While analysts have favored the Solana and Remittix tokens as the best tokens to buy this month, the Remittix token has received the highest support. This is due to the rapid growth pace of the Remittix token, which has reached $27 million in community-fueled buying.

Moreover, with the Remittix token poised for a breakout into the altcoin market later this year, investors are anticipating a 40x surge, as analysts weigh in with their expert outlook.

According to the experts’ outlook, the Remittix token’s growth rate indicates a potential for a whale takeover upon listing. As a result, experts predict that the price could increase by as much as 100x by mid-2026. However, this year still shows a possibility for a 40x spike as buying intensifies. The factors that could push buying pressure into 2026 include:

  • More reward programs are joining, which is boosting interest for new crypto traders.
  • The project security, which is now getting more recognition after the Certik nod
  • The wallet’s official release across major platforms, such as the Apple Store, could fuel more inflow.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Source: https://coindoo.com/solana-remittix-are-the-best-crypto-to-buy-now-in-october-for-the-highest-returns-claim-analysts/

