ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Solana Primed For Its Next Major Parabolic Advance As SOL ETF Approval Odds Hit 100% ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp A U.S.-listed spot Solana (SOL) exchange-traded fund (ETF) could be on the horizon. According to Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, SOL ETFs now have a 100% chance of approval by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The pundit cited the streamlined approval process sparked by the SEC’s adoption of generic listing standards. “Honestly, the odds are really 100% now,” Balchunas said in a Tuesday post on X. “Generic listing standards make the 19b-4s and their ‘clock’ meaningless.” Earlier this month, the SEC approved generic listing standards, which allow exchanges to list commodity-based exchange-traded products (ETPs), including those tied to crypto, without requiring a separate review for each one. These changes are expected to remove a key regulatory hurdle that previously delayed the launch of spot crypto ETFs. Under the old rules, issuers had to work with exchanges to submit 19b-4 filings before an ETF could be listed— a process that gave the SEC a fixed timeline, up to 240 days, to approve or greenlight a proposed fund. Advertisement &nbsp But under the new framework, that step is no longer needed for certain investment vehicles. Would-be issuers now only need to submit an S-1 registration statement that details an ETF’s structure and strategy to secure the SEC’s regulatory blessing. “That just leaves the S-1s waiting for formal green light from Corp Finance. And they just submitted amendment #4 for Solana. The baby could come any day. Be ready,” the Bloomberg analyst added. Following the successful launch of U.S. spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in January and July 2024, respectively, a litany of new spot crypto ETF filings covering coins like Solana now await approval from the SEC.  The SEC deadline for potential approval of various issuers’ Solana ETFs was set for Oct. 10,… The post Solana Primed For Its Next Major Parabolic Advance As SOL ETF Approval Odds Hit 100% ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp A U.S.-listed spot Solana (SOL) exchange-traded fund (ETF) could be on the horizon. According to Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, SOL ETFs now have a 100% chance of approval by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The pundit cited the streamlined approval process sparked by the SEC’s adoption of generic listing standards. “Honestly, the odds are really 100% now,” Balchunas said in a Tuesday post on X. “Generic listing standards make the 19b-4s and their ‘clock’ meaningless.” Earlier this month, the SEC approved generic listing standards, which allow exchanges to list commodity-based exchange-traded products (ETPs), including those tied to crypto, without requiring a separate review for each one. These changes are expected to remove a key regulatory hurdle that previously delayed the launch of spot crypto ETFs. Under the old rules, issuers had to work with exchanges to submit 19b-4 filings before an ETF could be listed— a process that gave the SEC a fixed timeline, up to 240 days, to approve or greenlight a proposed fund. Advertisement &nbsp But under the new framework, that step is no longer needed for certain investment vehicles. Would-be issuers now only need to submit an S-1 registration statement that details an ETF’s structure and strategy to secure the SEC’s regulatory blessing. “That just leaves the S-1s waiting for formal green light from Corp Finance. And they just submitted amendment #4 for Solana. The baby could come any day. Be ready,” the Bloomberg analyst added. Following the successful launch of U.S. spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in January and July 2024, respectively, a litany of new spot crypto ETF filings covering coins like Solana now await approval from the SEC.  The SEC deadline for potential approval of various issuers’ Solana ETFs was set for Oct. 10,…

Solana Primed For Its Next Major Parabolic Advance As SOL ETF Approval Odds Hit 100% ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 07:34
Major
MAJOR$0.09272-8.23%
Solana
SOL$139.77-9.33%
COM
COM$0.005069-6.80%
Union
U$0.005721-11.90%
FUND
FUND$0.01522+1.46%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

A U.S.-listed spot Solana (SOL) exchange-traded fund (ETF) could be on the horizon.

According to Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, SOL ETFs now have a 100% chance of approval by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The pundit cited the streamlined approval process sparked by the SEC’s adoption of generic listing standards.

“Honestly, the odds are really 100% now,” Balchunas said in a Tuesday post on X. “Generic listing standards make the 19b-4s and their ‘clock’ meaningless.”

Earlier this month, the SEC approved generic listing standards, which allow exchanges to list commodity-based exchange-traded products (ETPs), including those tied to crypto, without requiring a separate review for each one. These changes are expected to remove a key regulatory hurdle that previously delayed the launch of spot crypto ETFs.

Under the old rules, issuers had to work with exchanges to submit 19b-4 filings before an ETF could be listed— a process that gave the SEC a fixed timeline, up to 240 days, to approve or greenlight a proposed fund.

Advertisement

&nbsp

But under the new framework, that step is no longer needed for certain investment vehicles. Would-be issuers now only need to submit an S-1 registration statement that details an ETF’s structure and strategy to secure the SEC’s regulatory blessing.

“That just leaves the S-1s waiting for formal green light from Corp Finance. And they just submitted amendment #4 for Solana. The baby could come any day. Be ready,” the Bloomberg analyst added.

Following the successful launch of U.S. spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in January and July 2024, respectively, a litany of new spot crypto ETF filings covering coins like Solana now await approval from the SEC. 

The SEC deadline for potential approval of various issuers’ Solana ETFs was set for Oct. 10, but the regulator could now greenlight or deny these at any time.

Balchunas’ comments follow a slew of recent 19b-4 withdrawals for Solana, XRP, Cardano, Litecoin, and Dogecoin ETFs, as ZyCrypto reported, following the SEC’s approval of its generic listing standards.

Solana is down 1.6% on the day to trade hands at $208.27, according to CoinGecko data. But with the SOL ETF approval odds now a certainty, the altcoin could be en-route to new highs.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/solana-primed-for-its-next-major-parabolic-advance-as-sol-etf-approval-odds-hit-100/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Get Ready: MoonBull Presale Is Around the Corner, Best Upcoming Crypto On the Rise with Mog Coin and Official TRUMP Updates

Get Ready: MoonBull Presale Is Around the Corner, Best Upcoming Crypto On the Rise with Mog Coin and Official TRUMP Updates

MoonBull leads the best upcoming crypto race with its presale, while Mog Coin and Official TRUMP ride momentum. Don’t miss MoonBull’s whitelist.
GET
GET$0.001109+40.02%
READY
READY$0.012538-12.80%
RISE
RISE$0.007564-4.05%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 18:45
Bank of England maintains UK interest rates at 4%

Bank of England maintains UK interest rates at 4%

The BOE remains committed to reducing the UK’s inflation to its target 2%.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05302-33.64%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 23:32
3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08903-8.88%
Sign
SIGN$0.0368-5.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45

Trending News

More

Get Ready: MoonBull Presale Is Around the Corner, Best Upcoming Crypto On the Rise with Mog Coin and Official TRUMP Updates

Bank of England maintains UK interest rates at 4%

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Thrilling Altcoin Season Index Surge: Market Momentum Reaches 29 Points

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$97,481.00
$97,481.00$97,481.00

-3.87%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,134.46
$3,134.46$3,134.46

-7.45%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2584
$2.2584$2.2584

-7.22%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$139.77
$139.77$139.77

-8.73%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16000
$0.16000$0.16000

-7.36%