Solana Primed For Its Next Major Parabolic Advance As SOL ETF Approval Odds Hit 100% ⋆ ZyCrypto

A U.S.-listed spot Solana (SOL) exchange-traded fund (ETF) could be on the horizon.

According to Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, SOL ETFs now have a 100% chance of approval by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The pundit cited the streamlined approval process sparked by the SEC’s adoption of generic listing standards.

“Honestly, the odds are really 100% now,” Balchunas said in a Tuesday post on X. “Generic listing standards make the 19b-4s and their ‘clock’ meaningless.”

Earlier this month, the SEC approved generic listing standards, which allow exchanges to list commodity-based exchange-traded products (ETPs), including those tied to crypto, without requiring a separate review for each one. These changes are expected to remove a key regulatory hurdle that previously delayed the launch of spot crypto ETFs.

Under the old rules, issuers had to work with exchanges to submit 19b-4 filings before an ETF could be listed— a process that gave the SEC a fixed timeline, up to 240 days, to approve or greenlight a proposed fund.

But under the new framework, that step is no longer needed for certain investment vehicles. Would-be issuers now only need to submit an S-1 registration statement that details an ETF’s structure and strategy to secure the SEC’s regulatory blessing.

“That just leaves the S-1s waiting for formal green light from Corp Finance. And they just submitted amendment #4 for Solana. The baby could come any day. Be ready,” the Bloomberg analyst added.

Following the successful launch of U.S. spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in January and July 2024, respectively, a litany of new spot crypto ETF filings covering coins like Solana now await approval from the SEC.

The SEC deadline for potential approval of various issuers’ Solana ETFs was set for Oct. 10, but the regulator could now greenlight or deny these at any time.

Balchunas’ comments follow a slew of recent 19b-4 withdrawals for Solana, XRP, Cardano, Litecoin, and Dogecoin ETFs, as ZyCrypto reported, following the SEC’s approval of its generic listing standards.

Solana is down 1.6% on the day to trade hands at $208.27, according to CoinGecko data. But with the SOL ETF approval odds now a certainty, the altcoin could be en-route to new highs.