Solana Price Prediction: Best Altcoin to Buy Now as Bounce From $229 Gains Momentum Into Q4

By: Blockonomi
2025/10/06 18:00
Solana’s strong rebound and ETF excitement have sparked new optimism among traders looking for the best altcoin to buy right now. Alongside this move, MAGACOIN FINANCE is catching attention as an undervalued altcoin with strong fundamentals and a fast-rising community.

Solana Price Prediction as Institutional Demand Rises

Solana’s price recovery from $195 to around $235 has drawn heavy interest from large traders. Data shows Solana futures open interest on CME hit a record $2.16 billion, signaling steady institutional activity.

At the same time, exchange-traded product (ETP) inflows surpassed $500 million, showing that big players are positioning early ahead of key ETF decisions in October.

Institutional buyers have been layering in gradually while retail traders remain cautious. This has kept market conditions stable and prevented speculative spikes. The measured activity suggests confidence rather than short-term hype.

Analysts believe Solana’s structure looks healthy, with each dip being bought up by larger holders. If this continues, SOL could target the $300 range again before year-end.

ETF Buzz Builds as SEC Deadlines Approach

The Solana ETF discussion is entering its final phase. Major asset managers, including Grayscale, Bitwise, and Franklin, have filed for Solana-based ETFs.

According to reports, the SEC’s final decisions are expected around October 10. The anticipation has added energy to Solana’s price outlook, as many traders expect approval to attract new inflows from traditional markets.

Market strategist Nate Geraci noted that the “countdown to launch has begun,” highlighting that ETF approvals could arrive sooner than expected.

If Solana ETFs go live this month, demand from both retail and institutional investors could expand quickly, helping maintain the coin’s upward drive. This makes Sonala among the best altcoins to buy now to benefit from this incoming institutional capital.

MAGACOIN FINANCE: Another Undervalued Altcoin to Watch

As Solana gains attention, MAGACOIN FINANCE is emerging as another altcoin to buy for those seeking undervalued picks. Priced under $0.0006, analysts view it as one of the few projects with both utility and long-term fundametals..

Unlike Solana’s $80 billion market cap, MAGACOIN’s current valuation of around $15 million leaves room for much faster growth. Analysts believe it could deliver 15x returns faster simply because of its smaller size and efficient ecosystem.

The project boasts real DeFi features, giving today’s holders a early position in what could become one of the next major crypto stories.

How Traders Can Position Now

With Solana ETF updates due soon and institutional demand building, traders may want to stay alert for breakouts above $245. However, those looking for early-stage value can explore smaller-cap options like MAGACOIN FINANCE, which offers far higher upside at a fraction of the price. Visit magacoinfinance.com to explore before prices move higher:

  • Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
  • X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
  • Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

The post Solana Price Prediction: Best Altcoin to Buy Now as Bounce From $229 Gains Momentum Into Q4 appeared first on Blockonomi.

