ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Solana Is The New Wall Street For Tokenization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chief investment officer of crypto asset management firm Bitwise, Matt Hougan, thinks Solana will be the Wall Street network of choice for stablecoins and real-world asset tokenization. “I think Solana is the new Wall Street,” said Hougan, speaking with Solana Labs’ Akshay Rajan on Oct. 2. He added that the Wall Street audiences consider Bitcoin (BTC) “very ephemeral” and “hard to get their heads around.” They can see what is happening in the stablecoin and tokenization space, and they know that it is going to be “enormously significant,” he said before adding, “Really important people are saying that stablecoins will reinvent payments and tokenization will reinvent stock, bond, commodity, and real estate markets.” When they look at how to invest, the answer is in the blockchain space, and when they evaluate the blockchain space, “the speed, the throughput, the finality of Solana makes it seem extraordinarily attractive.” Hougan cited improvements from 400 microseconds to 150 microseconds in settlement speed, saying that this makes sense to them because that’s how they like to trade. Source: Matt Hougan Ethereum is still stablecoin king Stablecoin supplies on Solana have grown to $13.9 billion, giving it a stablecoin tokenization market share of 4.7%, according to RWA.xyz. It is still a minnow compared to industry leader Ethereum (ETH), which has $172.5 billion in onchain stablecoin value and a commanding market share of 59%. This increases to 65% when Ethereum layer-2 networks such as Arbitrum, Base, and Polygon are included.  Offchain Labs’ Chief Strategic Officer, AJ Warner, compared Solana and Ethereum total value locked on Saturday, stating, “TVL is definitely not everything, but I don’t think you can doubt where the best place to launch new stablecoins is. Build within the EVM.” Bitwise big on Solana  It is not the first time Bitwise executives have hyped… The post Solana Is The New Wall Street For Tokenization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chief investment officer of crypto asset management firm Bitwise, Matt Hougan, thinks Solana will be the Wall Street network of choice for stablecoins and real-world asset tokenization. “I think Solana is the new Wall Street,” said Hougan, speaking with Solana Labs’ Akshay Rajan on Oct. 2. He added that the Wall Street audiences consider Bitcoin (BTC) “very ephemeral” and “hard to get their heads around.” They can see what is happening in the stablecoin and tokenization space, and they know that it is going to be “enormously significant,” he said before adding, “Really important people are saying that stablecoins will reinvent payments and tokenization will reinvent stock, bond, commodity, and real estate markets.” When they look at how to invest, the answer is in the blockchain space, and when they evaluate the blockchain space, “the speed, the throughput, the finality of Solana makes it seem extraordinarily attractive.” Hougan cited improvements from 400 microseconds to 150 microseconds in settlement speed, saying that this makes sense to them because that’s how they like to trade. Source: Matt Hougan Ethereum is still stablecoin king Stablecoin supplies on Solana have grown to $13.9 billion, giving it a stablecoin tokenization market share of 4.7%, according to RWA.xyz. It is still a minnow compared to industry leader Ethereum (ETH), which has $172.5 billion in onchain stablecoin value and a commanding market share of 59%. This increases to 65% when Ethereum layer-2 networks such as Arbitrum, Base, and Polygon are included.  Offchain Labs’ Chief Strategic Officer, AJ Warner, compared Solana and Ethereum total value locked on Saturday, stating, “TVL is definitely not everything, but I don’t think you can doubt where the best place to launch new stablecoins is. Build within the EVM.” Bitwise big on Solana  It is not the first time Bitwise executives have hyped…

Solana Is The New Wall Street For Tokenization

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 11:55
COM
COM$0.005072-8.19%
RealLink
REAL$0.06784+5.03%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00376-11.11%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.05952+0.33%
Bitcoin
BTC$99,180.06-2.95%

Chief investment officer of crypto asset management firm Bitwise, Matt Hougan, thinks Solana will be the Wall Street network of choice for stablecoins and real-world asset tokenization.

“I think Solana is the new Wall Street,” said Hougan, speaking with Solana Labs’ Akshay Rajan on Oct. 2. He added that the Wall Street audiences consider Bitcoin (BTC) “very ephemeral” and “hard to get their heads around.”

They can see what is happening in the stablecoin and tokenization space, and they know that it is going to be “enormously significant,” he said before adding, “Really important people are saying that stablecoins will reinvent payments and tokenization will reinvent stock, bond, commodity, and real estate markets.”

When they look at how to invest, the answer is in the blockchain space, and when they evaluate the blockchain space, “the speed, the throughput, the finality of Solana makes it seem extraordinarily attractive.”

Hougan cited improvements from 400 microseconds to 150 microseconds in settlement speed, saying that this makes sense to them because that’s how they like to trade.

Source: Matt Hougan

Ethereum is still stablecoin king

Stablecoin supplies on Solana have grown to $13.9 billion, giving it a stablecoin tokenization market share of 4.7%, according to RWA.xyz.

It is still a minnow compared to industry leader Ethereum (ETH), which has $172.5 billion in onchain stablecoin value and a commanding market share of 59%. This increases to 65% when Ethereum layer-2 networks such as Arbitrum, Base, and Polygon are included. 

Offchain Labs’ Chief Strategic Officer, AJ Warner, compared Solana and Ethereum total value locked on Saturday, stating, “TVL is definitely not everything, but I don’t think you can doubt where the best place to launch new stablecoins is. Build within the EVM.”

Bitwise big on Solana 

It is not the first time Bitwise executives have hyped up Solana (SOL). Speaking with Cointelegraph at Token2049 in Singapore last week, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley said that Solana may gain an edge over Ethereum in the staking exchange-traded fund (ETF) market, citing its design as more favorable for investors.

He said that Solana’s unstaking period is much faster than Ethereum’s, which is important because “ETFs need to be able to return assets on a very short time frame. So this is a huge challenge.”

Related: Can Solana rival Wall Street? Kyle Samani thinks so

Bitwise Solana ETF decision due soon

The company offers a fund called the Bitwise Physical Solana ETP that provides investors with exposure to SOL through a fully backed, physically held structure with institutional-grade custody. Interest has been muted in comparison to BTC or Ether-based ETFs, with just $30 million in assets under management, according to Bitwise.

The firm also has a spot Solana ETF waiting in the SEC approval queue with the final decision due on Oct. 16.

SOL prices were trading down 2% on the day at $227 at the time of writing. The asset remains down more than 22% from its January 2025 all-time high. 

Magazine: Hong Kong isn’t the loophole Chinese crypto firms think it is

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/solana-is-the-new-wall-street-bitwise-cio?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006132-8.20%
Allo
RWA$0.003986-4.73%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000876-16.49%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000536-8.21%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

PANews reported on November 14 that, according to The Block, DEX Labs CEO Aditya Palepu revealed that DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has received a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (DMA), marking the first DAO-related license issued by the DMA. DerivaDEX, a decentralized derivatives trading platform focused on institutional users, is expected to launch before the end of the year. The protocol was designed by senior figures from DRW and Consensys and is backed by venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Electric Capital, and Polychain.
DAO Maker
DAO$0.07387-5.85%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01432-18.07%
Share
PANews2025/11/14 09:05

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

We’re not being as forward-looking as normal

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,180.06
$99,180.06$99,180.06

-2.19%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,223.99
$3,223.99$3,223.99

-4.80%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3119
$2.3119$2.3119

-5.02%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.45
$144.45$144.45

-5.68%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16399
$0.16399$0.16399

-5.05%