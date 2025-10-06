ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Solana gains, Ethereum dips: What September tells us about Q4 trends appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why has SOL outperformed ETH in late Q3? Institutional flows, ramping DAT adoption, and Solana’s on-chain upgrades drove price action, lifting SOL 4.06% versus ETH’s -5.68% in September. What’s next for the SOL/ETH ratio? A breakout above 0.055 could retest Q2 highs, with SOL’s dominance and sector-leading flows keeping its Q4 outperformance story intact. September marked a predominantly bearish month for the crypto market.  VanEck reported that out of the 35 major native blockchain tokens tracked, 23 experienced a decline in value, representing a 65% share of tokens falling during the month. However, Solana [SOL] bucked the trend. $2 billion in new stablecoins ($14.3 billion total), 60% share in tokenized stocks, and major upgrades like Alpenglow and Firedancer, fueled SOL’s strength versus Ethereum [ETH]. But can Q4 keep the momentum going? Solana DATs closing the gap on Ethereum treasuries September saw digital asset treasuries (DATs) continue their growth. While Bitmine Immersion (BNMR) still leads with $11 billion+ in ETH, Solana is slowly catching up. In September, Forward Industries ($1.5 billion) and Helius ($500 million) went live, pushing SOL demand. In fact, Solana DATs are now estimated to hold 2.5% of total SOL supply, with more rumored to be forming. Technically, that’s a 233%+ jump in SOL treasury holdings, up from 4.2 million at the start of September. Source: Blockworks Ethereum DATs, by comparison, grew just 35% to 4.2 million.  Technically, Solana’s accumulation was roughly six times that of Ethereum. Still, ETH treasuries represent 3.56% of supply, which is 42% higher than SOL’s, thanks to ETH’s tighter 120.7 million supply vs. SOL’s 542 million. This divergence matters. Tokenomics may be muting SOL’s price punch for now, but under the hood, it’s giving ETH a real run, with September clearly ramping this trend and hinting at similar outperformance in Q4.… The post Solana gains, Ethereum dips: What September tells us about Q4 trends appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why has SOL outperformed ETH in late Q3? Institutional flows, ramping DAT adoption, and Solana’s on-chain upgrades drove price action, lifting SOL 4.06% versus ETH’s -5.68% in September. What’s next for the SOL/ETH ratio? A breakout above 0.055 could retest Q2 highs, with SOL’s dominance and sector-leading flows keeping its Q4 outperformance story intact. September marked a predominantly bearish month for the crypto market.  VanEck reported that out of the 35 major native blockchain tokens tracked, 23 experienced a decline in value, representing a 65% share of tokens falling during the month. However, Solana [SOL] bucked the trend. $2 billion in new stablecoins ($14.3 billion total), 60% share in tokenized stocks, and major upgrades like Alpenglow and Firedancer, fueled SOL’s strength versus Ethereum [ETH]. But can Q4 keep the momentum going? Solana DATs closing the gap on Ethereum treasuries September saw digital asset treasuries (DATs) continue their growth. While Bitmine Immersion (BNMR) still leads with $11 billion+ in ETH, Solana is slowly catching up. In September, Forward Industries ($1.5 billion) and Helius ($500 million) went live, pushing SOL demand. In fact, Solana DATs are now estimated to hold 2.5% of total SOL supply, with more rumored to be forming. Technically, that’s a 233%+ jump in SOL treasury holdings, up from 4.2 million at the start of September. Source: Blockworks Ethereum DATs, by comparison, grew just 35% to 4.2 million.  Technically, Solana’s accumulation was roughly six times that of Ethereum. Still, ETH treasuries represent 3.56% of supply, which is 42% higher than SOL’s, thanks to ETH’s tighter 120.7 million supply vs. SOL’s 542 million. This divergence matters. Tokenomics may be muting SOL’s price punch for now, but under the hood, it’s giving ETH a real run, with September clearly ramping this trend and hinting at similar outperformance in Q4.…

Solana gains, Ethereum dips: What September tells us about Q4 trends

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 11:09
GAINS
GAINS$0.01655-7.12%
COM
COM$0.005084-7.15%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002284-19.97%
Solana
SOL$145.43-5.04%
Ethereum
ETH$3,249.04-5.57%

Key Takeaways

Why has SOL outperformed ETH in late Q3?

Institutional flows, ramping DAT adoption, and Solana’s on-chain upgrades drove price action, lifting SOL 4.06% versus ETH’s -5.68% in September.

What’s next for the SOL/ETH ratio?

A breakout above 0.055 could retest Q2 highs, with SOL’s dominance and sector-leading flows keeping its Q4 outperformance story intact.

September marked a predominantly bearish month for the crypto market. 

VanEck reported that out of the 35 major native blockchain tokens tracked, 23 experienced a decline in value, representing a 65% share of tokens falling during the month. However, Solana [SOL] bucked the trend.

$2 billion in new stablecoins ($14.3 billion total), 60% share in tokenized stocks, and major upgrades like Alpenglow and Firedancer, fueled SOL’s strength versus Ethereum [ETH]. But can Q4 keep the momentum going?

Solana DATs closing the gap on Ethereum treasuries

September saw digital asset treasuries (DATs) continue their growth.

While Bitmine Immersion (BNMR) still leads with $11 billion+ in ETH, Solana is slowly catching up. In September, Forward Industries ($1.5 billion) and Helius ($500 million) went live, pushing SOL demand.

In fact, Solana DATs are now estimated to hold 2.5% of total SOL supply, with more rumored to be forming. Technically, that’s a 233%+ jump in SOL treasury holdings, up from 4.2 million at the start of September.

Source: Blockworks

Ethereum DATs, by comparison, grew just 35% to 4.2 million. 

Technically, Solana’s accumulation was roughly six times that of Ethereum. Still, ETH treasuries represent 3.56% of supply, which is 42% higher than SOL’s, thanks to ETH’s tighter 120.7 million supply vs. SOL’s 542 million.

This divergence matters. Tokenomics may be muting SOL’s price punch for now, but under the hood, it’s giving ETH a real run, with September clearly ramping this trend and hinting at similar outperformance in Q4.

The race for on-chain dominance heats up

Both Solana and Ethereum are deep in the upgrade season. 

Solana’s Alpenglow upgrade passed with 99% approval, cutting block finality from 12 seconds to 150 milliseconds, while the Firedancer upgrade will remove the maximum compute unit limit per block. 

It looks like institutional flows are already front-running the on-chain impact of these upgrades. Solana’s RWA sector is up 40% in the last 30 days, about 3x Ethereum’s growth, signaling growing competitive pressure.

Source: RWAxyz

Meanwhile, Ethereum’s scaling roadmap is entering its next phase. 

The planned Fusaka upgrade in December 2025 is designed to improve Layer-2 blockchain scalability, lowering costs and supporting broader L2 adoption, which is a core part of Ethereum’s ecosystem.

But will Solana’s 2026 Alpenglow upgrade throw a wrench in the works? Right now, it’s looking likely, with SOL outperforming, RWA flows surging, and DAT adoption ramping, putting real pressure on ETH’s dominance.

SOL/ETH breakout set to define Q4 leadership

Despite Solana’s inflated supply, it still outpaced Ethereum.

This shows that institutional flows and on-chain dominance are directly translating into price action.

Backing this, SOL closed September up 4.06% vs. ETH’s -5.68% dip, marking its first outperformance since the April FUD.

The result? SOL/ETH closed at 10.6%, signaling capital rotation from ETH into SOL as traders chase alpha. The 0.05 support held firm, with two higher lows forming, keeping the breakout structure intact.

Source: TradingView (SOL/ETH)

No doubt, a breakout above 0.055 could send SOL/ETH back to Q2 highs. 

However, with institutional flows piling into Solana and its dominance outpacing Ethereum across key sectors, the setup looks strong, keeping SOL’s Q4 outperformance versus its biggest L1 rival very much in play.

Next: Bitcoin: Institutions return with $302 mln buy – Will FOMO fuel BTC?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/solana-gains-ethereum-dips-what-september-tells-us-about-q4-trends/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006212-6.50%
Allo
RWA$0.003979-4.99%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000878-15.81%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000541-6.56%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

PANews reported on November 14 that, according to The Block, DEX Labs CEO Aditya Palepu revealed that DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has received a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (DMA), marking the first DAO-related license issued by the DMA. DerivaDEX, a decentralized derivatives trading platform focused on institutional users, is expected to launch before the end of the year. The protocol was designed by senior figures from DRW and Consensys and is backed by venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Electric Capital, and Polychain.
DAO Maker
DAO$0.0743-5.02%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0145-16.95%
Share
PANews2025/11/14 09:05

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

Minneapolis Fed’s Kashkari Questions October Rate Cut, Eyes December Decision

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,817.42
$99,817.42$99,817.42

-1.57%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,249.04
$3,249.04$3,249.04

-4.06%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3325
$2.3325$2.3325

-4.17%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$145.43
$145.43$145.43

-5.04%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16546
$0.16546$0.16546

-4.20%