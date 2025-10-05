ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
TLDR Solana’s speed improvements make it ideal for blockchain-based finance. Global financial leaders recognize Solana’s disruptive role in tokenization. Solana’s settlement speed decreased from 400 to 150 microseconds. Market pressure suggests Solana may face continued bearish momentum. Bitwise CIO Matthew Hougan has raised eyebrows by claiming that Solana is fast becoming “the new Wall Street.” [...] The post Solana Gains Attention as Bitwise CIO Calls It the New Wall Street appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Solana’s speed improvements make it ideal for blockchain-based finance. Global financial leaders recognize Solana’s disruptive role in tokenization. Solana’s settlement speed decreased from 400 to 150 microseconds. Market pressure suggests Solana may face continued bearish momentum. Bitwise CIO Matthew Hougan has raised eyebrows by claiming that Solana is fast becoming “the new Wall Street.” [...] The post Solana Gains Attention as Bitwise CIO Calls It the New Wall Street appeared first on CoinCentral.

Solana Gains Attention as Bitwise CIO Calls It the New Wall Street

By: Coincentral
2025/10/05 06:14
GAINS
GAINS$0.01655-7.38%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003249-0.33%
MAY
MAY$0.02329-17.76%

TLDR

  • Solana’s speed improvements make it ideal for blockchain-based finance.
  • Global financial leaders recognize Solana’s disruptive role in tokenization.
  • Solana’s settlement speed decreased from 400 to 150 microseconds.
  • Market pressure suggests Solana may face continued bearish momentum.

Bitwise CIO Matthew Hougan has raised eyebrows by claiming that Solana is fast becoming “the new Wall Street.” His statement reflects the growing recognition of blockchain technology, particularly stablecoins and tokenization, as transformative forces in global finance. As top financial figures from the SEC, Bank of England, and BlackRock signal the potential of digital assets, Solana’s technical capabilities are positioning it as a key player in reshaping the future of payments and securities.

Solana’s Technical Edge Drives Investor Attention

Hougan pointed out that Solana’s impressive technical features make it particularly appealing to investors looking to gain exposure to blockchain technology. He highlighted the blockchain’s speed, throughput, and near-instant finality as major factors contributing to its rising popularity. Specifically, Solana’s settlement speed improvements from 400 to 150 microseconds represent a key advantage over other platforms.

For institutional investors accustomed to high-frequency trading environments, this enhanced speed and execution ability are crucial. As Hougan noted, such features make Solana “extraordinarily attractive,” particularly when compared to other blockchains. This technical advantage, he explained, positions Solana to be a significant player in the rapidly evolving digital asset market.

Financial Leaders Recognize the Disruptive Potential of Digital Assets

The view that blockchain technology and digital assets will fundamentally alter traditional finance is gaining traction among global financial leaders. Notably, the heads of the SEC and Bank of England have recently emphasized the role of stablecoins and tokenization in reshaping payments and securities. These sentiments have been echoed by influential figures such as BlackRock’s CEO, who see blockchain as a pivotal tool for transforming financial infrastructure.

Hougan pointed out that this broad acknowledgment from high-profile financial leaders is a sign that digital assets are no longer a niche sector. Instead, they are poised to become mainstream. As more investors consider the implications of tokenization, Solana’s technical capabilities are proving to be a decisive factor in choosing which blockchain to back.

Solana’s Role in Tokenization and Payments

Hougan believes Solana’s speed and scalability make it particularly well-suited for the growing tokenization of assets and transformation of payment systems. Tokenization allows physical and traditional assets to be converted into digital tokens, creating new opportunities for efficiency and liquidity. With a focus on near-instant finality, Solana offers the low-latency environment needed for these processes to work at scale.

In addition to tokenization, Hougan also noted the potential of Solana to improve payment systems. As global finance moves toward digital solutions, the blockchain’s ability to settle transactions quickly and securely places it at the forefront of these developments. The blockchain’s growing adoption signals a shift toward a future where digital currencies and blockchain networks could dominate traditional financial services.

Technical Analysis of Solana’s Price Movement

Solana’s price action between October 3rd and 4th, 2025, revealed a period of consolidation within the range of $228.19 to $237.04. The initial part of this period saw steady trading, with volumes peaking at 3.29 million SOL units. However, as the session progressed, trading volume declined, suggesting a pause in market momentum.

Toward the end of the trading period on October 4th, SOL broke below its support zone of $228–$229, signaling increasing selling pressure. The drop in price was accompanied by a notable increase in trading volume, which pointed to the activity of larger sellers. This pattern suggests a potential continuation of the bearish trend, further emphasizing the influence of market forces on Solana’s short-term price action.

The post Solana Gains Attention as Bitwise CIO Calls It the New Wall Street appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006132-8.20%
Allo
RWA$0.003986-4.73%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000876-16.49%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000536-8.21%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

PANews reported on November 14 that, according to The Block, DEX Labs CEO Aditya Palepu revealed that DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has received a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (DMA), marking the first DAO-related license issued by the DMA. DerivaDEX, a decentralized derivatives trading platform focused on institutional users, is expected to launch before the end of the year. The protocol was designed by senior figures from DRW and Consensys and is backed by venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Electric Capital, and Polychain.
DAO Maker
DAO$0.07387-5.85%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01432-18.07%
Share
PANews2025/11/14 09:05

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

We’re not being as forward-looking as normal

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,174.29
$99,174.29$99,174.29

-2.20%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,224.34
$3,224.34$3,224.34

-4.79%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3125
$2.3125$2.3125

-4.99%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.43
$144.43$144.43

-5.69%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16404
$0.16404$0.16404

-5.03%