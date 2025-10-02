SK Planet to buy MOCA Coin for integration of Moca Network’s decentralized identity system

South Korea’s SK Planet, part of SK Group, has announced plans to purchase MOCA Coin (MOCA) on the open market as it adopts Moca Network’s decentralized identity (DID) infrastructure.
The initiative will introduce zero-knowledge proof technology and decentralized identity verification across SK Planet’s ecosystem, which serves 28 million users and 95,000 merchant partners.
Enterprise-scale decentralized identity
Moca Network, a project by Animoca Brands, is building a chain-agnostic identity layer designed to give users ownership of their data while ensuring interoperability across platforms.
By integrating AIR Account and AIR Identity, SK Planet aims to allow merchants to verify user information with explicit consent, while ensuring that private data remains under user control.
Kenneth Shek, project lead of Moca Network, added:
The partnership builds on the February 2025 launch of SK Planet’s OKI Club, which integrated AIR Wallet to let users earn and manage rewards. The company now plans to extend these capabilities with AIR Identity, enabling users to verify credentials and access rewards across multiple platforms, with features including token swaps and staking.
