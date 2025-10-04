SK Planet Acquires MOCA Coin for Decentralized Identity Integration



SK Planet plans to purchase MOCA Coin to integrate Moca Network’s decentralized identity infrastructure, enhancing data privacy and verification for its users and partners.











SK Planet, a major South Korean tech company, has announced its intention to purchase MOCA Coin (MOCA) on the open market. This move is part of its strategy to adopt Moca Network’s decentralized identity infrastructure, according to Animoca Brands, the creator of Moca Network. This acquisition aligns with SK Planet’s goal to enhance its digital identity capabilities using Moca Network’s enterprise-grade solutions.

Integration with Moca Network

Moca Network is renowned for building a chain-agnostic decentralized digital identity network, which enables credential issuance and verification. By purchasing MOCA Coin, SK Planet aims to integrate Moca Network’s AIR Account and AIR Identity systems across its ecosystem. This will introduce zero-knowledge proof technology and decentralized identity verification to SK Planet’s 28 million users, ensuring higher standards for user data ownership and interoperability.

Benefits for Users and Partners

The integration will allow SK Planet’s 95,000 merchant partners to verify user data with explicit user permission, keeping data ownership under user control. Additionally, data generated on SK Planet’s platform will be verifiable by other AIR Kit partners, promoting privacy-preserved data interoperability.

Kyosu Kim, SK Planet’s chief business officer, highlighted the strategic importance of this partnership, stating that it will expand the benefits of SK Planet’s OKI Club and reward users with MOCA Coin, while enhancing data control. Kenneth Shek, the project lead at Moca Network, emphasized the significance of SK Planet’s move as a milestone in promoting decentralized identity at an enterprise scale.

Future Developments

Following the successful launch of OKI Club integrated with AIR Wallet in February 2025, SK Planet plans to further incorporate Moca Network’s AIR Identity into its services. This integration will allow users to verify their identity and earn rewards from multiple platforms, utilizing wallet features such as token swaps and staking.

For more information, visit the official Animoca Brands website.

