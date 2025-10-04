ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post SK Planet Acquires MOCA Coin for Decentralized Identity Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Oct 02, 2025 03:29 SK Planet plans to purchase MOCA Coin to integrate Moca Network’s decentralized identity infrastructure, enhancing data privacy and verification for its users and partners. SK Planet, a major South Korean tech company, has announced its intention to purchase MOCA Coin (MOCA) on the open market. This move is part of its strategy to adopt Moca Network’s decentralized identity infrastructure, according to Animoca Brands, the creator of Moca Network. This acquisition aligns with SK Planet’s goal to enhance its digital identity capabilities using Moca Network’s enterprise-grade solutions. Integration with Moca Network Moca Network is renowned for building a chain-agnostic decentralized digital identity network, which enables credential issuance and verification. By purchasing MOCA Coin, SK Planet aims to integrate Moca Network’s AIR Account and AIR Identity systems across its ecosystem. This will introduce zero-knowledge proof technology and decentralized identity verification to SK Planet’s 28 million users, ensuring higher standards for user data ownership and interoperability. Benefits for Users and Partners The integration will allow SK Planet’s 95,000 merchant partners to verify user data with explicit user permission, keeping data ownership under user control. Additionally, data generated on SK Planet’s platform will be verifiable by other AIR Kit partners, promoting privacy-preserved data interoperability. Kyosu Kim, SK Planet’s chief business officer, highlighted the strategic importance of this partnership, stating that it will expand the benefits of SK Planet’s OKI Club and reward users with MOCA Coin, while enhancing data control. Kenneth Shek, the project lead at Moca Network, emphasized the significance of SK Planet’s move as a milestone in promoting decentralized identity at an enterprise scale. Future Developments Following the successful launch of OKI Club integrated with AIR Wallet in February 2025, SK Planet plans to further incorporate Moca Network’s… The post SK Planet Acquires MOCA Coin for Decentralized Identity Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Oct 02, 2025 03:29 SK Planet plans to purchase MOCA Coin to integrate Moca Network’s decentralized identity infrastructure, enhancing data privacy and verification for its users and partners. SK Planet, a major South Korean tech company, has announced its intention to purchase MOCA Coin (MOCA) on the open market. This move is part of its strategy to adopt Moca Network’s decentralized identity infrastructure, according to Animoca Brands, the creator of Moca Network. This acquisition aligns with SK Planet’s goal to enhance its digital identity capabilities using Moca Network’s enterprise-grade solutions. Integration with Moca Network Moca Network is renowned for building a chain-agnostic decentralized digital identity network, which enables credential issuance and verification. By purchasing MOCA Coin, SK Planet aims to integrate Moca Network’s AIR Account and AIR Identity systems across its ecosystem. This will introduce zero-knowledge proof technology and decentralized identity verification to SK Planet’s 28 million users, ensuring higher standards for user data ownership and interoperability. Benefits for Users and Partners The integration will allow SK Planet’s 95,000 merchant partners to verify user data with explicit user permission, keeping data ownership under user control. Additionally, data generated on SK Planet’s platform will be verifiable by other AIR Kit partners, promoting privacy-preserved data interoperability. Kyosu Kim, SK Planet’s chief business officer, highlighted the strategic importance of this partnership, stating that it will expand the benefits of SK Planet’s OKI Club and reward users with MOCA Coin, while enhancing data control. Kenneth Shek, the project lead at Moca Network, emphasized the significance of SK Planet’s move as a milestone in promoting decentralized identity at an enterprise scale. Future Developments Following the successful launch of OKI Club integrated with AIR Wallet in February 2025, SK Planet plans to further incorporate Moca Network’s…

SK Planet Acquires MOCA Coin for Decentralized Identity Integration

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 09:08
Planet
PLANET$0.0000004779-4.70%
Mocaverse
MOCA$0.03582-8.87%
COM
COM$0.00508-8.05%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.05952+0.33%
Major
MAJOR$0.09515-5.77%


Timothy Morano
Oct 02, 2025 03:29

SK Planet plans to purchase MOCA Coin to integrate Moca Network’s decentralized identity infrastructure, enhancing data privacy and verification for its users and partners.





SK Planet, a major South Korean tech company, has announced its intention to purchase MOCA Coin (MOCA) on the open market. This move is part of its strategy to adopt Moca Network’s decentralized identity infrastructure, according to Animoca Brands, the creator of Moca Network. This acquisition aligns with SK Planet’s goal to enhance its digital identity capabilities using Moca Network’s enterprise-grade solutions.

Integration with Moca Network

Moca Network is renowned for building a chain-agnostic decentralized digital identity network, which enables credential issuance and verification. By purchasing MOCA Coin, SK Planet aims to integrate Moca Network’s AIR Account and AIR Identity systems across its ecosystem. This will introduce zero-knowledge proof technology and decentralized identity verification to SK Planet’s 28 million users, ensuring higher standards for user data ownership and interoperability.

Benefits for Users and Partners

The integration will allow SK Planet’s 95,000 merchant partners to verify user data with explicit user permission, keeping data ownership under user control. Additionally, data generated on SK Planet’s platform will be verifiable by other AIR Kit partners, promoting privacy-preserved data interoperability.

Kyosu Kim, SK Planet’s chief business officer, highlighted the strategic importance of this partnership, stating that it will expand the benefits of SK Planet’s OKI Club and reward users with MOCA Coin, while enhancing data control. Kenneth Shek, the project lead at Moca Network, emphasized the significance of SK Planet’s move as a milestone in promoting decentralized identity at an enterprise scale.

Future Developments

Following the successful launch of OKI Club integrated with AIR Wallet in February 2025, SK Planet plans to further incorporate Moca Network’s AIR Identity into its services. This integration will allow users to verify their identity and earn rewards from multiple platforms, utilizing wallet features such as token swaps and staking.

For more information, visit the official Animoca Brands website.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/sk-planet-acquires-moca-coin-for-decentralized-identity-integration

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006132-8.20%
Allo
RWA$0.003986-4.73%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000876-16.49%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000536-8.21%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

PANews reported on November 14 that, according to The Block, DEX Labs CEO Aditya Palepu revealed that DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has received a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (DMA), marking the first DAO-related license issued by the DMA. DerivaDEX, a decentralized derivatives trading platform focused on institutional users, is expected to launch before the end of the year. The protocol was designed by senior figures from DRW and Consensys and is backed by venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Electric Capital, and Polychain.
DAO Maker
DAO$0.07387-5.85%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01432-18.07%
Share
PANews2025/11/14 09:05

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

We’re not being as forward-looking as normal

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,160.29
$99,160.29$99,160.29

-2.21%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,223.39
$3,223.39$3,223.39

-4.82%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3116
$2.3116$2.3116

-5.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.41
$144.41$144.41

-5.70%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16395
$0.16395$0.16395

-5.08%