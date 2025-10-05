ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Shohei Ohtani Makes History For Los Angeles Dodgers: ‘That’s Who I Am’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 04: Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani #17 pitches the ball during the NLDS game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers on October 4th, 2025 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA — In many ways, Saturday night’s performance by Shohei Ohtani, despite the historic nature of his achievement, fell short of the incredible standards he’s set for himself at the plate and on the mound in Los Angeles’ 5-3 win in Game 1 of the NLDS series against the Philadelphia Phillies. After all, Ohtani, as leadoff hitter, struck out four times before reaching base in his final turn at bat with a walk, far from the 55 home runs he produced during the regular season. And his pitching line, which included three runs allowed in the second inning, was practically pedestrian over six innings — the bare minimum of a quality start. All of which, taken as a referendum on the Shohei Ohtani Experience, suggests that perhaps his greatest accomplishment to date is to turn yet another first in baseball history into the given, and that on a night when he provided plenty of contributions to a vital road win for Los Angeles, many of the postgame questions to Ohtani and manager Dave Roberts centered on why he hadn’t done more. The unprecedented night for Ohtani — leading off and starting on the mound had never happened in a playoff game, and the last time a starting pitcher in the postseason hit anywhere other than eighth or ninth in the order came in Game 4 of the 1918 World Series, accomplished by some guy named Babe Ruth — did not go unnoticed by his manager. “Well, it’s… The post Shohei Ohtani Makes History For Los Angeles Dodgers: ‘That’s Who I Am’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 04: Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani #17 pitches the ball during the NLDS game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers on October 4th, 2025 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images PHILADELPHIA — In many ways, Saturday night’s performance by Shohei Ohtani, despite the historic nature of his achievement, fell short of the incredible standards he’s set for himself at the plate and on the mound in Los Angeles’ 5-3 win in Game 1 of the NLDS series against the Philadelphia Phillies. After all, Ohtani, as leadoff hitter, struck out four times before reaching base in his final turn at bat with a walk, far from the 55 home runs he produced during the regular season. And his pitching line, which included three runs allowed in the second inning, was practically pedestrian over six innings — the bare minimum of a quality start. All of which, taken as a referendum on the Shohei Ohtani Experience, suggests that perhaps his greatest accomplishment to date is to turn yet another first in baseball history into the given, and that on a night when he provided plenty of contributions to a vital road win for Los Angeles, many of the postgame questions to Ohtani and manager Dave Roberts centered on why he hadn’t done more. The unprecedented night for Ohtani — leading off and starting on the mound had never happened in a playoff game, and the last time a starting pitcher in the postseason hit anywhere other than eighth or ninth in the order came in Game 4 of the 1918 World Series, accomplished by some guy named Babe Ruth — did not go unnoticed by his manager. “Well, it’s…

Shohei Ohtani Makes History For Los Angeles Dodgers: ‘That’s Who I Am’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 11:23
COM
COM$0.00508-8.05%
SQUID MEME
GAME$43.4805-1.89%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.054-31.35%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.414-3.27%
Octavia
VIA$0.0142--%

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 04: Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani #17 pitches the ball during the NLDS game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers on October 4th, 2025 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA — In many ways, Saturday night’s performance by Shohei Ohtani, despite the historic nature of his achievement, fell short of the incredible standards he’s set for himself at the plate and on the mound in Los Angeles’ 5-3 win in Game 1 of the NLDS series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

After all, Ohtani, as leadoff hitter, struck out four times before reaching base in his final turn at bat with a walk, far from the 55 home runs he produced during the regular season. And his pitching line, which included three runs allowed in the second inning, was practically pedestrian over six innings — the bare minimum of a quality start.

All of which, taken as a referendum on the Shohei Ohtani Experience, suggests that perhaps his greatest accomplishment to date is to turn yet another first in baseball history into the given, and that on a night when he provided plenty of contributions to a vital road win for Los Angeles, many of the postgame questions to Ohtani and manager Dave Roberts centered on why he hadn’t done more.

The unprecedented night for Ohtani — leading off and starting on the mound had never happened in a playoff game, and the last time a starting pitcher in the postseason hit anywhere other than eighth or ninth in the order came in Game 4 of the 1918 World Series, accomplished by some guy named Babe Ruth — did not go unnoticed by his manager.

“Well, it’s certainly never been done, certainly at this level,” Roberts told me, sitting at the postgame podium following the game. “I think it just really speaks to, I use the word compartmentalize a lot, but this epitomizes compartmentalizing these essentially two people, in one night, in one game. To look at the at-bats he took tonight and how he struggled offensively, but to separate that and just be a pitcher, and whether that inning, that three-run inning, to then go out there and give us six innings, keep us in the ball game… I just don’t know any human that can manage that. Those emotions, and how do you not take that to the mound? So we’re just continuing to just witness history.”

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts in the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of the Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Ohtani’s hitting did not live up to his typical performance, but it was his ability to right the ship on the mound that turned the game around. The Phillies took a 3-0 lead, aided by a two-run triple from J.T. Realmuto that split the outfielders in right-center field, and the Phillies threatened again in the fifth. Ohtani hit Harrison Bader, and Bryson Stott followed with a single, putting two runners on with one out. Prior to the game, Phillies manager Rob Thomson had said this was precisely why he’d chosen to hit Bader and Stott 8-9 in the order, to set the table for Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber to follow.

Not only did Ohtani get Turner to line out, he followed with a strikeout of Schwarber on his curveball, an offering he uses less than 9% of the time. And tellingly: not a single Dodgers pitcher so much as got up to stretch in the bullpen. Roberts never wavered from Ohtani in that spot.

“I just felt that he was just getting better as the night went on,” Roberts said. “I thought he was the best option, and nothing that I was seeing showed a dropoff. And so, if he could chew up a couple more innings, I thought it would help us tonight and the games going forward.”

After giving way on the mound to Tyler Glasnow — the Dodgers indicated before the game that they’d likely view their starters as relievers, and between Glasnow and “closer” Roki Sasaki they proved that right away — Ohtani still played a vital part in the late-game strategy. He came up in the top of the ninth inning and walked slower than usual to the plate. He then showed bunt, rare for a two-time 50-homer hitter. (He does not have a sacrifice to his credit in 4,329 regular season at-bats.) He was, it seemed, determined to delay the proceedings as much as possible.

“I was told by Dave Roberts to make some time for Roki pitching in the bullpen, warming up. So I did,” Ohtani told me through his translator after the game with a sly grin. “I wanted to do everything in my power to make sure we got ample time for him.”

The gambit worked. Sasaki pitched a scoreless ninth, and as the great Sarah Langs pointed out, the second postseason game in MLB history with a Japanese duo earning both the win and the save was complete.

It’s just more history, which seems to follow every Shohei Ohtani accomplishment. But for Ohtani, getting to manifest the vision the Dodgers had when they signed him — an elite hitter and pitcher leading the charge for a postseason team — was more about about his identity than any spot in the record books.

“Yeah, the reason why I’m a two-way player is because that’s who I am and it’s what I can do, and also, at the same time, it’s what the team wants,” Ohtani said. “So that’s the reason why I’ve been doing this.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/howardmegdal/2025/10/04/shohei-ohtani-makes-history-for-los-angeles-dodgers-thats-who-i-am/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006132-8.20%
Allo
RWA$0.003986-4.73%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000876-16.49%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000536-8.21%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

PANews reported on November 14 that, according to The Block, DEX Labs CEO Aditya Palepu revealed that DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has received a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (DMA), marking the first DAO-related license issued by the DMA. DerivaDEX, a decentralized derivatives trading platform focused on institutional users, is expected to launch before the end of the year. The protocol was designed by senior figures from DRW and Consensys and is backed by venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Electric Capital, and Polychain.
DAO Maker
DAO$0.07387-5.85%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01432-18.07%
Share
PANews2025/11/14 09:05

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

We’re not being as forward-looking as normal

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,160.29
$99,160.29$99,160.29

-2.21%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,223.39
$3,223.39$3,223.39

-4.82%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3142
$2.3142$2.3142

-4.92%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.50
$144.50$144.50

-5.64%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16406
$0.16406$0.16406

-5.01%