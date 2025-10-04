ExchangeDEX+
SecuX Wallet now supports USDC on XDC Network with fast, low-cost transactions. Get 20d% off hardware wallets with code XDC20 until October 10, 2025.

SecuX Wallet Adds USDC Support to XDC Network at Exclusive Hardware Discount

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 05:20
usdc main

SecuX’s hardware wallet provider has announced that USDC stablecoin support is now available on the XDC Network. This marks a significant expansion in the partnership between the two blockchain infrastructure companies. The integration allows SecuX wallet users to store, direct, and receive USDC on XDC Network with rapid, low-cost transactions while maintaining cold storage security. SecuX is offering 20% off all hardware wallets using the code XDC20, which is valid through October 10, 2025.

Strategic Alignment to the XDC Network Launch by Circle

The timing of this integration is perfectly aligned with Circle’s recent launch of native USDC on the XDC Network. USDC was active on XDC in mid-September 2025, alongside Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol V2, enabling developers and enterprises to access fully reserved stablecoin functionality without relying on wrapped tokens or third-party connections.

As of August 2025, more than $67B in USDC has been distributed across multiple chains. This native approach provides users with enhanced security and direct 1:1 redemption for US dollars, unlike bridged versions that depend on custodians or third-party infrastructure.

For SecuX users, this means access to battle-tested stablecoin infrastructure supporting billions in daily transactions across DeFi applications, real-world asset tokenization, and trade finance operations precisely the areas where XDC Network has built its reputation.

Cold Storage Security Meets Enterprise Blockchain Efficiency

SecuX’s hardware wallet line, which includes the V20, W20, W10, Nifty, Shield BIO, and Neo series models, provides vault-grade security through offline private key storage. The integration of the USDC on XDC Network empowers the users to secure cold storage and leverage the speed and cost-effectiveness of XDC enterprise blockchain.

XDC Network is a blockchain protocol that can be tokenized, compatible with EVMs, and built to serve the trade finance sector. This business emphasis, along with domestic utility, makes it an ideal option to integrate USDC, particularly with institutions pursuing an interest in having reliable and auditable stablecoins.

The integrated screen on the hardware wallet enables users to verify transaction information prior to authorizing transfers, resolving the main security concerns in stablecoins management. This is particularly important when dealing with larger transaction volumes in enterprise contexts.

Expanding Network of XDC Networks

The SecuX integration signals the development of mainstream infrastructure support for XDC Network as a viable enterprise blockchain. Hardware wallet support is often viewed as a maturing indicator for blockchain ecosystems, indicating sufficient user demand and technical reliability.

The launch of native USDC on XDC Network enables the stablecoin to be a universal settlement layer, utilizing traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems. As SecuX now offers secure custody options, the infrastructure is becoming more extensive to a more comprehensive institution.

Users who have already acquired XDC tokens can manage USDC on the same secure hardware interface, which simplifies portfolio management and reduces security risks in comparison to having multiple wallet solutions.

Conclusion

SecuX has introduced the USDC to XDC Network to meet the evolving infrastructure of blockchain-based enterprise ecosystems. The integration supports the real-world requirements in the market by integrating hardware-level security and Circle, which provides a fully reserved stablecoin on a network designed to provide real-world business applications. The time-sensitive discount is an opportunity for users who feel like purchasing their XDC Network resources, while the broader integration is an indication of the enterprise blockchain infrastructure moving towards an institutional level.

