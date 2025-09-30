SEC to Decide on 16 Altcoin Spot ETFs in October

The SEC faces October deadlines for 16 applications for altcoin spot ETFs.

Products tied to Solana, XRP, Litecoin, and Dogecoin await approval.

Analysts suggest that approvals could trigger an altcoin season.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will issue final decisions on 16 spot altcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications in October.

According to the list shared by Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart, products linked to Solana, XRP, Litecoin, and Dogecoin are included. The outcomes could shape the next stage of crypto adoption in U.S. financial markets.

Key Deadlines Approaching

The first decision deadline is Oct. 2 for Canary’s Litecoin ETF. Other filings follow throughout the month. They include Grayscale’s Solana and Litecoin trust conversion on Oct. 10, Canary’s XRP ETF on Oct. 8, and WisdomTree’s XRP fund on Oct. 24. Deadlines for Solana ETFs from Franklin and VanEck also fall in mid-October.

Related: SEC’s October Calendar Brings Six XRP ETF Verdicts in One Week

According to Seyffart, the SEC can issue decisions before the final deadlines, providing the regulator with flexibility in timing.

Analysts Call October “ETF Month”

Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth Management, said in a post on X that the coming weeks represent an “enormous” period for spot crypto ETF decisions. He noted that multiple altcoins, including Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, Cardano, and Hedera, are all awaiting rulings.

Crypto trader Daan Crypto Trades described October as “ETF month”. However, he pointed out that none of the October deadlines involve filings from Fidelity or BlackRock, two of the largest firms in the ETF space. Despite their absence, analysts still view the wave of applications as a potential catalyst for the market.

SEC Shifts Toward Faster Decisions

The SEC has delayed several crypto ETF applications this year but has shown signs of softening its stance. On Sept. 17, the regulator approved a new listing standard for commodity-based trust shares. Analysts say the change could shorten the approval process for future spot ETFs.

Seyffart said at the time that the policy adjustment could clear the way for “a wave of spot crypto ETP launches.”

Fellow ETF analyst Eric Balchunas also noted that more than 20 tokens with existing futures markets could eventually qualify for spot ETFs.

Why Altcoin ETFs Matter

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs already manage $169.7 billion in assets. The approval of altcoin-based ETFs would broaden investor access to other major networks. These products enable institutions and individuals to gain regulated exposure to crypto assets without managing wallets directly.

Solana has attracted attention for its role in decentralized finance and NFT activity. XRP, which has gained momentum following regulatory clarity in recent years, remains a focus for investors seeking diversification. Litecoin and Dogecoin, both widely held among retail users, round out the list of key altcoins under review.

Related: XRP Traders Track October Deadlines as SEC’s Crypto ETF Approvals To Reset XRP Price Momentum

Notably, asset manager Hashdex has already expanded its crypto ETF to include Solana, XRP, and Stellar.