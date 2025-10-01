SEC Suspends Trading in Crypto-Driven QMMM After 1,000% Price Explosion By: BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 08:25 Share

QMMM Holdings lit up the market with a 1,000% surge after unveiling a bold crypto treasury and AI-blockchain strategy, prompting swift SEC intervention over volatility concerns. SEC Suspends QMMM Trading After Explosive Crypto Treasury Sparks Massive Rally Regulators are intensifying oversight of volatile equities tied to cryptocurrency ventures, underscoring growing concern about manipulation in digital […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/sec-suspends-trading-in-crypto-driven-qmmm-after-1000-price-explosion/