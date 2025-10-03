SEC silent on Canary Litecoin ETF amid gov shutdown

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has seemingly missed its decision deadline for the Canary Litecoin ETF, adding to uncertainty amid a government shutdown and new generic listing standards.

Canary Capital’s spot Litecoin exchange-traded fund is in limbo after the US Securities and Exchange Commission took no action on Thursday, the original deadline for it to make a decision.

The SEC’s silence has left the crypto community uncertain about how the regulator will function amid a federal government shutdown and how its new generic listing standards would affect the timelines of dozens of crypto ETF applications awaiting approval.

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart and FOX News reporter Eleanor Terrett noted that the old 19b-4 deadlines for crypto ETF applications may no longer be relevant, as the SEC has asked applicants to withdraw them, leaving the S-1 registration statement as the sole document requiring regulatory approval.



