SEC Requests ETF Issuers Withdraw Filings for New Standards

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 01:57
Key Points:
  • SEC requests ETF filings withdrawal for new listing standards.
  • Affects key tokens like Solana and XRP.
  • Intended to align with new regulatory frameworks.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently instructed issuers to withdraw filings for several spot ETFs, including Solana and Litecoin, to align with new generic standards.

This shift may expedite the ETF approval process, influencing market access and investment strategies within the cryptocurrency sector. Major asset managers are now focused on adapting to these regulatory changes.

SEC Directs ETF Filers to Adapt to New Standards

The US SEC has asked several ETF issuers to withdraw their 19b-4 filings as of September 29, prompted by their move towards adopting generic listing standards. This impacts filings for tokens including Litecoin, XRP, Solana, ADA, and DOGE, necessitating compliance with the new standards for listing.

Issuers like Franklin Templeton and Fidelity are directly affected and are expected to amend their filings. This development prompts immediate adjustments to current and future listings, reflecting a shift towards streamlined procedures and potentially broadening market access for ETFs.

Market sentiment varies, with industry figures such as Eleanor Terrett and Nate Geraci noting possible economic ripple effects. Terrett highlighted on X how these changes might simplify the process, while Geraci viewed it as a supportive step for adoption. Stakeholders show cautious optimism as market players adjust strategies.

Regulatory Shifts Signal Broader Market Implications

Did you know? When the SEC approved the first BTC ETF, trading volumes spiked significantly, suggesting possible increased liquidity upon future sobet ETF approvals.

As of September 29, 2025, Litecoin (LTC) is valued at $107.09 with a market cap of $8.18 billion, reflecting a 2.60% increase over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. This comes amidst new regulatory updates affecting Litecoin and other tokens.



Litecoin(LTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:25 UTC on September 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team notes that the SEC’s regulatory shift indicates potential long-term impacts on crypto ETF development and market dynamics. Adoption of new standards could pave the way for a more fluid and inclusive financial ecosystem.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/sec-etf-filing-withdrawals/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

