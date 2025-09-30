SEC Pulls Back Delays on Solana, XRP, HBAR — ETF Approvals in Sight?

SEC withdrawal of delay notices pushes Solana, XRP, HBAR, and other altcoin ETFs decisions closer.

Crypto prices react quickly, XRP nears $3, and Solana climbs above $209.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has withdrawn delay notices tied to Solana, XRP, Hedera, and several other cryptocurrency ETFs. The regulator’s decision follows its approval of Generic Listing Standards for crypto ETFs, which take effect on October 1.

The final deadlines for ETF decisions are set for October, covering products that track spot prices of assets including Solana (SOL), XRP, Hedera (HBAR), Cardano (ADA), and Litecoin (LTC). By removing earlier postponements, the commission signaled that it will now act within statutory timeframes, avoiding further extensions.

Nate Geraci, the co-founder of the ETF Institute, said that the coming week will be “enormous” for the future of spot cryptocurrency ETFs. He added,

According to the latest CNF article, Canary Capital’s spot Litecoin ETF is the first in line for review, with the final decision due on October 2. If approved, it would mark the first time an altcoin ETF is cleared under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Broader Shifts in ETF Filings

Alongside altcoins, Ethereum ETF staking proposals advanced as well. Major applicants include BlackRock’s iShares, Fidelity, VanEck, Bitwise, 21Shares, Franklin, and Invesco Galaxy. Nasdaq, the New York Stock Exchange Arca, and Cboe BZX Exchange have already submitted amendments to match the new listing standards.

In its application, NYSE Arca explained that,

Source: US SEC

In parallel, the REX-Osprey ETH + Staking ETF, structured under the Investment Company Act of 1940, has already begun trading. This product offers direct ETH exposure while distributing rewards generated through on-chain staking.

XRP, SOL, HBAR Rally With Rising Volumes

Investors quickly reacted to the news. XRP jumped nearly 3% in the past 24 hours, hitting $2.90 after touching a low of $2.77. Trading volume surged 42% to $4.12 billion. Technical levels show resistance at $2.95, with upside targets near $3.15 and $3.30.

Solana’s SOL also rose over 3%, climbing to $209.96. Trading activity increased 60%, reflecting renewed interest. If $193.52 holds as support, the token could push toward $230. The RSI on the daily chart improved to 46, approaching neutral momentum.

HBAR gained 2.60% in the same period, with the price at $0.213 after swinging between $0.2077 and $0.2168. Its trading volume rose 45.46% to $154.39 million, underscoring growing activity before ETF deadlines arrive.

