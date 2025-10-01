ExchangeDEX+
By: Coinstats
2025/10/01 06:00
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken a decisive step in favor of blockchain innovation by issuing a no-action letter to the emerging technology firm, DoubleZero.
Continue Reading:SEC Offers DoubleZero New Regulatory Clarity
MoonBull leads the best upcoming crypto race with its presale, while Mog Coin and Official TRUMP ride momentum. Don’t miss MoonBull’s whitelist.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 18:45
Bank of England maintains UK interest rates at 4%

Bank of England maintains UK interest rates at 4%

The BOE remains committed to reducing the UK’s inflation to its target 2%.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 23:32
3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45

