The post SEC Misses Deadline on Canary Capital’s Litecoin ETF Amid Shutdown appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
The SEC missed its Thursday deadline to decide on Canary Capital’s spot Litecoin ETF, with the government shutdown causing further delays. According to Bloomberg analysts, the setback may not be significant, as the regulator is moving away from old 19b-4 deadlines toward new generic listing standards. This shift signals a potential change in how crypto ETFs are processed, making specific deadlines less relevant and adding fresh uncertainty around future approvals in the U.S.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.