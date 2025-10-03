SEC Misses Deadline on Canary Capital’s Litecoin ETF Amid Shutdown By: CoinPedia 2025/10/03 14:27 Share

The post SEC Misses Deadline on Canary Capital’s Litecoin ETF Amid Shutdown appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The SEC missed its Thursday deadline to decide on Canary Capital’s spot Litecoin ETF, with the government shutdown causing further delays. According to Bloomberg analysts, the setback may not be significant, as the regulator is moving away from old 19b-4 deadlines toward new generic listing standards. This shift signals a potential change in how crypto ETFs are processed, making specific deadlines less relevant and adding fresh uncertainty around future approvals in the U.S.