ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post SEC Guidance Lets Ripple, Coinbase, BitGo Act as Custodians appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a new guidance. This allows investment advisers to use state-chartered trust companies as qualified custodians for crypto assets. The move came through a no-action letter after a request from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. SEC Guidance Clears Path for Crypto Firms to Act as Custodians Under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 as stated in the SEC document, advisers must hold client funds with a qualified custodian. Typically, this can be a national bank or federally recognized trust company. Until now, there was uncertainty about whether state-chartered trust companies fit that definition. The new SEC guidance confirms they can be treated as “banks” under federal law if certain safeguards are followed. Advisers must confirm internal controls, and check that trust companies undergo regular audits. They must also disclose risks to clients and confirm custody agreements are in the best interest of investors. The SEC is also advancing rules on on-chain stock trading as part of its tokenization push. This allows leading crypto businesses to engage in more custody activities. As such, Coinbase, Ripple through Standard Custody, BitGo, and WisdomTree, may now perform the role of custodian for registered funds and advisers. This provides regulated markets with a more convenient exposure to crypto and creates more infrastructure for digital assets. Lawyers Hail SEC Guidance as Milestone for Digital Asset Custody Brian Daly, Director of the SEC’s Division of Investment Management, said the clarification was needed because state trust companies had not been consistently recognized. The SEC guidance provides additional comfort to funds and advisers seeking to expand into digital asset markets, reflecting how crypto remains a top SEC priority. Industry lawyers welcomed the move. Justin Browder, a partner at Simpson Thacher, said the SEC’s position offers “important assurances to money managers and… The post SEC Guidance Lets Ripple, Coinbase, BitGo Act as Custodians appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a new guidance. This allows investment advisers to use state-chartered trust companies as qualified custodians for crypto assets. The move came through a no-action letter after a request from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. SEC Guidance Clears Path for Crypto Firms to Act as Custodians Under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 as stated in the SEC document, advisers must hold client funds with a qualified custodian. Typically, this can be a national bank or federally recognized trust company. Until now, there was uncertainty about whether state-chartered trust companies fit that definition. The new SEC guidance confirms they can be treated as “banks” under federal law if certain safeguards are followed. Advisers must confirm internal controls, and check that trust companies undergo regular audits. They must also disclose risks to clients and confirm custody agreements are in the best interest of investors. The SEC is also advancing rules on on-chain stock trading as part of its tokenization push. This allows leading crypto businesses to engage in more custody activities. As such, Coinbase, Ripple through Standard Custody, BitGo, and WisdomTree, may now perform the role of custodian for registered funds and advisers. This provides regulated markets with a more convenient exposure to crypto and creates more infrastructure for digital assets. Lawyers Hail SEC Guidance as Milestone for Digital Asset Custody Brian Daly, Director of the SEC’s Division of Investment Management, said the clarification was needed because state trust companies had not been consistently recognized. The SEC guidance provides additional comfort to funds and advisers seeking to expand into digital asset markets, reflecting how crypto remains a top SEC priority. Industry lawyers welcomed the move. Justin Browder, a partner at Simpson Thacher, said the SEC’s position offers “important assurances to money managers and…

SEC Guidance Lets Ripple, Coinbase, BitGo Act as Custodians

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 07:28
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.01797-10.55%
COM
COM$0.005096-6.37%
Union
U$0.005727-11.82%
Movement
MOVE$0.05213-9.63%

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a new guidance. This allows investment advisers to use state-chartered trust companies as qualified custodians for crypto assets. The move came through a no-action letter after a request from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP.

SEC Guidance Clears Path for Crypto Firms to Act as Custodians

Under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 as stated in the SEC document, advisers must hold client funds with a qualified custodian. Typically, this can be a national bank or federally recognized trust company. Until now, there was uncertainty about whether state-chartered trust companies fit that definition.

The new SEC guidance confirms they can be treated as “banks” under federal law if certain safeguards are followed. Advisers must confirm internal controls, and check that trust companies undergo regular audits. They must also disclose risks to clients and confirm custody agreements are in the best interest of investors. The SEC is also advancing rules on on-chain stock trading as part of its tokenization push.

This allows leading crypto businesses to engage in more custody activities. As such, Coinbase, Ripple through Standard Custody, BitGo, and WisdomTree, may now perform the role of custodian for registered funds and advisers. This provides regulated markets with a more convenient exposure to crypto and creates more infrastructure for digital assets.

Lawyers Hail SEC Guidance as Milestone for Digital Asset Custody

Brian Daly, Director of the SEC’s Division of Investment Management, said the clarification was needed because state trust companies had not been consistently recognized. The SEC guidance provides additional comfort to funds and advisers seeking to expand into digital asset markets, reflecting how crypto remains a top SEC priority.

Industry lawyers welcomed the move. Justin Browder, a partner at Simpson Thacher, said the SEC’s position offers “important assurances to money managers and funds” and helps sustain investment in the asset class. He credited SEC staff for constructive engagement that made the outcome possible.

The Commission stressed that the letter reflects staff views only. This is not a strict rule and may change in the future. Nonetheless, the SEC guidance marked a considerable achievement in bringing crypto custody into traditional monetary framework.

Advanced protections, such as cold storage, encryption and independent audit, are already available to State-chartered trust companies. Hence, they can easily start offering their services to institutional clients who need to protect their funds based on the new SEC guidance.

Source: https://coingape.com/sec-guidance-lets-ripple-coinbase-bitgo-act-as-custodians/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Get Ready: MoonBull Presale Is Around the Corner, Best Upcoming Crypto On the Rise with Mog Coin and Official TRUMP Updates

Get Ready: MoonBull Presale Is Around the Corner, Best Upcoming Crypto On the Rise with Mog Coin and Official TRUMP Updates

MoonBull leads the best upcoming crypto race with its presale, while Mog Coin and Official TRUMP ride momentum. Don’t miss MoonBull’s whitelist.
GET
GET$0.001109+40.02%
READY
READY$0.012538-12.80%
RISE
RISE$0.007564-4.05%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 18:45
Bank of England maintains UK interest rates at 4%

Bank of England maintains UK interest rates at 4%

The BOE remains committed to reducing the UK’s inflation to its target 2%.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05302-33.64%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 23:32
3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08903-8.88%
Sign
SIGN$0.0368-5.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45

Trending News

More

Get Ready: MoonBull Presale Is Around the Corner, Best Upcoming Crypto On the Rise with Mog Coin and Official TRUMP Updates

Bank of England maintains UK interest rates at 4%

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Thrilling Altcoin Season Index Surge: Market Momentum Reaches 29 Points

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$97,775.43
$97,775.43$97,775.43

-3.58%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,168.66
$3,168.66$3,168.66

-6.44%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2726
$2.2726$2.2726

-6.63%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$141.76
$141.76$141.76

-7.43%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16151
$0.16151$0.16151

-6.49%