ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
TLDR: SEC removed 19b-4 filing requirement for SOL,XRP, DOGE, LTC ETFs, clearing the way for faster approvals. Issuers have been asked to withdraw filings this week, signaling process shift is already underway. ETFs can now be approved with just an S-1 filing if tokens meet listing criteria. Traders see potential pre-approval retrace followed by sustainable [...] The post SEC Clears Path for SOL, XRP, DOGE, and LTC Spot ETFs as Deadlines Approach appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: SEC removed 19b-4 filing requirement for SOL,XRP, DOGE, LTC ETFs, clearing the way for faster approvals. Issuers have been asked to withdraw filings this week, signaling process shift is already underway. ETFs can now be approved with just an S-1 filing if tokens meet listing criteria. Traders see potential pre-approval retrace followed by sustainable [...] The post SEC Clears Path for SOL, XRP, DOGE, and LTC Spot ETFs as Deadlines Approach appeared first on Blockonomi.

SEC Clears Path for SOL, XRP, DOGE, and LTC Spot ETFs as Deadlines Approach

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/29 23:22
Solana
SOL$142.01-7.81%
XRP
XRP$2.2766-7.63%
DOGE
DOGE$0.16185-7.29%
Litecoin
LTC$95.06-4.47%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00221-4.32%

TLDR:

  • SEC removed 19b-4 filing requirement for SOL,XRP, DOGE, LTC ETFs, clearing the way for faster approvals.
  • Issuers have been asked to withdraw filings this week, signaling process shift is already underway.
  • ETFs can now be approved with just an S-1 filing if tokens meet listing criteria.
  • Traders see potential pre-approval retrace followed by sustainable rally as leverage clears from the market.

Crypto markets are bracing for a potential shakeup as spot ETFs for Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, and Litecoin near their final deadlines. 

The SEC has moved to simplify the approval process, removing a key step that had previously slowed down applications. This means decisions could arrive sooner than expected, catching traders off guard. 

Market watchers are now debating whether a pre-launch retrace or a post-approval selloff comes first. Either way, volatility seems inevitable as leverage gets cleared from the system.

SEC Rule Change Speeds ETF Timeline

Eleanor Terrett reported that the SEC asked issuers to withdraw their 19b-4 filings for SOL, XRP, DOGE, ADA, and LTC ETFs. The agency approved generic listing standards two weeks ago, removing the need for separate filings for each token. 

Under the new process, exchanges no longer need to submit individual 19b-4 forms for each asset. This allows ETF approvals to move forward with just an S-1 filing once eligibility criteria are met.

This change means the SEC can act at any time without waiting for specific deadlines. According to Terrett, withdrawals could begin this week, setting the stage for quicker decisions. 

The move is being interpreted as a sign the system is functioning as intended. By consolidating filings, regulators have reduced administrative bottlenecks.

Market Awaits ETF-Driven Price Moves

Trader Ted @TedPillows noted that two scenarios are possible for these crypto assets. 

Either prices rally ahead of ETF approvals and retrace after launch, or they dip first and then rally in a more sustained move. Ted suggested the second path may have better odds, as it would flush leverage before a lasting breakout.

Investors are now watching closely for early signs of accumulation or a final shakeout. With deadlines no longer the main factor, timing becomes harder to predict. The faster approval process could trigger surprise moves if decisions come earlier than markets expect.

The post SEC Clears Path for SOL, XRP, DOGE, and LTC Spot ETFs as Deadlines Approach appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Get Ready: MoonBull Presale Is Around the Corner, Best Upcoming Crypto On the Rise with Mog Coin and Official TRUMP Updates

Get Ready: MoonBull Presale Is Around the Corner, Best Upcoming Crypto On the Rise with Mog Coin and Official TRUMP Updates

MoonBull leads the best upcoming crypto race with its presale, while Mog Coin and Official TRUMP ride momentum. Don’t miss MoonBull’s whitelist.
GET
GET$0.001109+40.02%
READY
READY$0.012538-12.80%
RISE
RISE$0.007564-4.05%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 18:45
Bank of England maintains UK interest rates at 4%

Bank of England maintains UK interest rates at 4%

The BOE remains committed to reducing the UK’s inflation to its target 2%.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05302-33.64%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 23:32
3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08903-8.88%
Sign
SIGN$0.0368-5.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45

Trending News

More

Get Ready: MoonBull Presale Is Around the Corner, Best Upcoming Crypto On the Rise with Mog Coin and Official TRUMP Updates

Bank of England maintains UK interest rates at 4%

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Thrilling Altcoin Season Index Surge: Market Momentum Reaches 29 Points

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$97,812.79
$97,812.79$97,812.79

-3.54%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,172.31
$3,172.31$3,172.31

-6.33%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2760
$2.2760$2.2760

-6.49%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$142.03
$142.03$142.03

-7.26%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16181
$0.16181$0.16181

-6.32%