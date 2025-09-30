ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has requested that issuers of exchange-traded funds related to XRP, Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Dogecoin (DOGE) withdraw pending 19b-4 filings. Journalist Eleanor Terrett reported the change, stating that the recent approval of generic listing standards by the regulator eliminates the need for individual filings, thereby […]The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has requested that issuers of exchange-traded funds related to XRP, Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Dogecoin (DOGE) withdraw pending 19b-4 filings. Journalist Eleanor Terrett reported the change, stating that the recent approval of generic listing standards by the regulator eliminates the need for individual filings, thereby […]

SEC asked issuers to withdraw XRP, LTC, SOL, ADA, and DOGE ETF filings under new listing rules

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 02:13
XRP
XRP$2.276-7.65%
Litecoin
LTC$95.13-4.40%
Solana
SOL$142.03-7.80%
Cardano
ADA$0.5157-7.63%
DOGE
DOGE$0.16181-7.31%

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has requested that issuers of exchange-traded funds related to XRP, Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Dogecoin (DOGE) withdraw pending 19b-4 filings.

Journalist Eleanor Terrett reported the change, stating that the recent approval of generic listing standards by the regulator eliminates the need for individual filings, thereby clearing the path to approval.

These standards are a replacement for the old case-by-case review under Section 19(b) of the Securities Exchange Act. Instead of waiting up to 240 days for a decision, issuers can now rely on predetermined requirements. Exchanges that meet these criteria can proceed directly to the listing process, significantly reducing the overall process. Terrett stressed that this development is a sign that the new framework is working as it is supposed to.

Faster approvals and simplified procedures

Under the new rules, commodity-based ETFs, including those that are linked to cryptocurrencies, can be listed provided they meet eligibility criteria such as having futures contracts under the jurisdiction of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). With this model, the SEC effectively minimizes delays associated with filing reviews and with withdrawal notices. 

The final SEC deadlines for some crypto ETF decisions under the 19b-4 process start this month, including for XRP, SOL, and Dogecoin. Crypto issuers such as Fidelity and Franklin Templeton are now modifying their applications accordingly. Additionally, the Issuers are expected to start taking their older submissions back within days.

According to market analysts, the generic listing framework will spur a wave of new spot cryptocurrency ETFs. Unlike earlier filings, which required scrutiny by an individual, the new process brings efficiency while ensuring compliance protection.

Political risks cloud the timeline

Even with the streamlined system, there is uncertainty. Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart cited the impending government shutdown in the US as a possible roadblock. This rule’s effective date falls within the window of time during which the SEC may begin accepting applications for the rule’s waivers, raising questions about staffing and decision-making capacity.

Seyffart’s colleague Eric Balchunas added that it’s not clear yet when these ETFs will launch. With prospectuses being filed months ahead of time, the timing of approval now hinges on the Division of Corporation Finance of the SEC, not statutory deadlines.

To add to further uncertainty in the near term, Polymarket’s prediction market signals a 69% likelihood of a shutdown by October 1. The budget negotiations have already held up the discussion of the CLARITY Act, another crypto-related bill.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Get Ready: MoonBull Presale Is Around the Corner, Best Upcoming Crypto On the Rise with Mog Coin and Official TRUMP Updates

Get Ready: MoonBull Presale Is Around the Corner, Best Upcoming Crypto On the Rise with Mog Coin and Official TRUMP Updates

MoonBull leads the best upcoming crypto race with its presale, while Mog Coin and Official TRUMP ride momentum. Don’t miss MoonBull’s whitelist.
GET
GET$0.001109+40.02%
READY
READY$0.012538-12.80%
RISE
RISE$0.007564-4.05%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 18:45
Bank of England maintains UK interest rates at 4%

Bank of England maintains UK interest rates at 4%

The BOE remains committed to reducing the UK’s inflation to its target 2%.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05302-33.64%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 23:32
3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08903-8.88%
Sign
SIGN$0.0368-5.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45

Trending News

More

Get Ready: MoonBull Presale Is Around the Corner, Best Upcoming Crypto On the Rise with Mog Coin and Official TRUMP Updates

Bank of England maintains UK interest rates at 4%

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Thrilling Altcoin Season Index Surge: Market Momentum Reaches 29 Points

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$97,760.68
$97,760.68$97,760.68

-3.59%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,167.72
$3,167.72$3,167.72

-6.47%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2760
$2.2760$2.2760

-6.49%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$142.03
$142.03$142.03

-7.26%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16181
$0.16181$0.16181

-6.32%