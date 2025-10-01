Rosé And Bruno Mars’s “Apt.” Could Earn A Grammy Nomination In 2026

Blackpink star Rosé may break Grammy barriers with “Apt.,” a global smash with Bruno Mars that topped pop radio and reached No. 3 on the Hot 100. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Rosé poses with the Song of the Year Award for “Apt.” with Bruno Mars during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) WireImage

Rosé, one of the four singers that make up the band Blackpink, may be on her way to making history. The superstar released her single “Apt.,” a collaboration with Bruno Mars, in October 2024, and while that feels like a lifetime ago in the world of pop music, the track is eligible to be nominated for Grammys at the upcoming ceremony.

“Apt.” was a huge hit and critics very much enjoyed it, and Rosé stands a real shot at smashing a barrier if she and her collaborator can score a highly-coveted nod.

How Rosé and Bruno Mars Turned “Apt.” Into a Global Smash

Rosé dropped “Apt.” on October 18, 2024, ahead of her solo album Rosie. The tune is performed partially in Korean and partially in English, and the star power of the Blackpink musician and Mars turned it into a global sensation.

While Rosé had previously released just a handful of songs under her own name outside of the girl group that brought her to superstardom, “Apt.” took her to new heights. It wasn’t a hit solely because of Rosé’s popularity or because of Blackpink fans. The upbeat, catchy cut was, simply, a proper radio smash — the kind that hung around for months and helped define the last year in pop music. “Apt.” is exactly the kind of thing that Grammy voters flock to.

How Did “Apt.” Perform on the Billboard Charts?

“Apt.” climbed all the way to No. 3 on the Hot 100 and lived on the ranking of the most consumed songs in America for months. Rosé’s song easily broke the record for the longest stay by any track by a K-pop act, passing Jimin’s “Who” by months.

The tune was also ubiquitous at pop radio, and it soared all the way to No. 1 on the Pop Airplay chart. That was another first for K-pop stars. Chart success is not meant to be a contributing factor when it comes to Grammy nominations, but such popularity does suggest that many voters will be familiar with the tune.

Could Rosé Earn Her First Grammy Nomination With “Apt.”?

For Rosé, her best shot at scoring her first Grammy nomination will likely be in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. That vertical is the place where any pop track credited to more than one artist fits, whether it be from an actual band or two soloists, as is often the case these days. While Pop Solo Vocal Performance is typically one of the toughest arenas to compete in, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance has become a little easier lately, and the category is open to not only smashes, but also lesser-known tunes that hook voters.

How Bruno Mars Boosts Rosé’s Grammy Chances

While Rosé will be new to the Grammys if she earns a nomination – neither she nor Blackpink has ever earned a nod – Mars has a long history at the award show. Throughout his decade-and-a-half-long career, he’s racked up 33 nominations, and won 16 of them. That includes his own triumphs in Record, Song, and Album of the Year, as well as multiple other nominations, both as an artist and behind the scenes.

Bruno Mars Has a Perfect Track Record

Mars has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance twice, and when it comes to winning, his track record is perfect. He first came out on top in 2016 alongside Mark Ronson, when the two collected the trophy – as well as Record of the Year – for “Uptown Funk.” He and Lady Gaga are the current champions, as earlier in 2025 their joint effort “Die With a Smile,” another one of the biggest hits of the last 12 months, took home the prize.

Will the Grammys Finally Acknowledge K-Pop With Rosé?

Neither Rosé nor Blackpink, nor any other K-pop soloist for that matter, has ever been nominated for a Grammy. For years now, many of the top names coming from that part of the world have dominated the charts in America and even earned the praise of critics, but Grammy voters have yet to recognize the talents and work ethic of some of the most successful South Korean and K-pop-leaning groups and solo singers.

Many who love K-pop or who are plugged into what’s going on in music today think that’s a shame, and the Recording Academy and its members may be eager for an opportunity to show that there is a space for Korean acts and K-pop stars at the Grammys, where all walks of life are supposed to be welcome. “Apt.” provides such a chance, as the nomination is clearly deserved, and it will be odd to seeRosé’s song left out in the cold.

BTS Made History at the Grammys — Will Rosé Be Next?

When it comes to K-pop at the Grammys, only one name has ever been nominated. BTS has thus far collected five chances to win, but the septet has never walked away with a trophy.

The South Korean boy band made history with its first Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nomination in 2021 for the Hot 100 No. 1 “Dynamite.” The band has returned to that field twice — first in 2022 with “Butter” and in 2023 with “My Universe” alongside Coldplay.

The group’s “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” was once in the running for Best Music Video, while “My Universe” helped BTS end up in the Album of the Year vertical alongside Coldplay, thanks to its full-length Music of the Spheres. Now, it’s time for a solo star from that part of the music business to earn some love and show up to music’s biggest night as a potential winner.

When Are the 2026 Grammy Nominations Announced?

Eligibility for the 2026 Grammys ran from September 1, 2024 through August 30, 2025. Nominations will be revealed on November 7, 2025, and the upcoming Grammy Awards will take place early next year.