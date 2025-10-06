Ronnie 2K, NBA 2K26 Developer Details Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Involvement With Game & Why He Was Named The Cover Athlete

Ronnie 2K details why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named the cover athlete for NBA 2K26, mentioning his “personal style and creativity” played a role. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Getty Images

The NBA 2K video game franchise may be the only major basketball name on the market these days, but it’s still finding new ways to reinvent itself.

NBA 2K26 is the latest incarnation of the popular video game series, with the first game having been released on the Sega Dreamcast back in 1999. Fast forward more than 25 years later and the game is still adding innovative new features.

The biggest one this year is the addition of the ProPlay motion engine, with the goal being to mimic a players’ real-life movements on the court. According to Digital Marketing Director Ronnie 2K, it’s the biggest leap in player movement since NBA 2K21.

“This is the third year since we’ve integrated ProPLAY in-game and it feels better than ever,” says Ronnie 2K. “ProPLAY translates real NBA footage into authentic gameplay and this year it powers the new ProPLAY Motion Engine – the biggest leap in player movement since NBA 2K21.”

He says it powers a more “authentic” all-around experience for the fans, but also gives them what they want at the same time — a sentiment that is also echoed by Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at Visual Concepts.

“ProPLAY powers the new Motion Engine, which is what really makes NBA 2K26 play like real basketball,” says Boenisch “It brings a natural, true-to-life feel to every movement on the court. Offense, defense, and off-ball actions all benefit from sharper, more precise control so when players plant, jab, or pivot, it feels tighter with less sliding or skating. It’s the most significant leap in movement since NBA 2K21, offering a fresh and authentic feeling every time you step on the court.”

When you pull off a crossover dribble and move a player laterally on side-to-side movements, it looks and feels more like a real-life basketball game rather than a video game simulation.

It’s a major reason why the people behind the scenes at 2K decided Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the best choice to be the cover athlete. It’s the first time the Oklahoma City Thunder star has graced the cover of the video game series and it comes at a perfect time considering he’s coming off of a championship and an MVP award.

It’s also no secret that Gilgeous-Alexander has one of the best in-and-out crossovers in the NBA. Unsurprisingly, the 27-year-old star has the highest rating in NBA 2K26.

“In terms of play style, I’d describe Shai as someone who brings a unique blend of composure and explosiveness to the game,” says Boesch. “He’s cool under pressure, yet has an electric pace of play and a high intelligence, making him dangerous from anywhere on the court. He’s the kind of guy you want on the ball for the big moments, embodying the qualities of a superstar. At its core, NBA 2K26 is all about immortalizing greatness both on and off the court, and SGA has the perfect trajectory that matches that vision.”

Ronnie 2K delves even further into the decision to select Gilgeous-Alexander, saying that it wasn’t a “I choose you” decision after he led the Thunder to the Finals. He says it was a months-long process and that Gilgeous-Alexander embodies the NBA 2K cover athlete image beyond just his on-court play.

He says Gilgeous-Alexander’s “personal style and creativity” made him a natural choice as the cover athlete for the game.

“With Shai, for example, it wasn’t only about his obviously elite on-court performance,” says Ronnie 2K. “He also brought his personal style and creativity into the game, collaborating with our developers to showcase his fits and overall vibe in NBA 2K26. For a lot of our athletes, appearing on the cover is more than a milestone for them but also an opportunity to celebrate their impact on basketball.”

Another notable difference from this year’s game compared to previous editions is that a stars’ impact is greater compared to a role player. In other words, it’s not rare to see Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry nail five consecutive contested 22-foot jump shots.

“One of our goals isn’t just to mirror scoring trends, but to reward the skill of players,” says Boesch. “Jump shots going in, even when contested, are tied to timing, player attributes, input precision, etc. We wanted offensive plays to feel fluid and responsive, but it’s still very much a skill-based game. Players who master shot timing and movement will succeed, while those who don’t will feel the challenge. So yes, the game reflects the style of the NBA, but it also makes sure every basket comes down to each player’s decision and execution.”

While that’s a very real possibility to see from Durant or Curry in a game, there probably won’t be such a hot streak from Gary Payton II or Michael Porter Jr.

“Role players can still contribute in meaningful ways, but the game reflects real basketball hierarchies, where superstars have a larger impact,” says Boesch.

NBA 2K26 Is A Fun Game Not Entirely Predicated On Skill

The game itself is definitely easier to pick up and play for the casual fan, with scoring and offensive output mirroring the current NBA in which teams averaged 113.8 points per game during the 2024-25 season. Teams had entered the All-Star break averaging 115.5 points per game, the most since the 1969-70 season.

However, there is less skill involved when it comes to scoring. It results in the game resembling more of an arcade style, rather than a simulation style as you saw in last year’s game or in previous years.

The game is definitely fun given the major evolution in the ProPlay engine and all of the usual annual features such as MyCAREER mode, MY TEAM and The City.

But it’s definitely a different game compared NBA 2K25 and more geared towards the casual fan rather than the experienced NBA 2K player.