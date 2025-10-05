Robo.ai Unveils Roboy339, a Smart Car with Integrated Digital Wallet

Roboy339’s digital wallet allows autonomous payments for tolls and maintenance.

The car’s VIN acts as its digital ID and bank account for transactions.

Robo.ai’s $300M investment boosts its plan to scale smart vehicle technology.

The project aims to expand to eVTOLs, autonomous taxis, and logistics vehicles.

Robo.ai, in collaboration with Changer.ae, has introduced a groundbreaking innovation at the TOKEN2049 event. The company unveiled Roboy339, a smart vehicle equipped with a regulated digital wallet tied to its VIN. This technology allows the car to manage its own finances, handle payments for services, and even earn income. This move marks a significant step toward creating a machine-driven economy where vehicles and other machines function as autonomous financial agents.

Roboy339: A Smart Car with an Autonomous Digital Wallet

The Roboy339 prototype represents a major shift in how vehicles interact with financial systems. Unlike traditional cars, Roboy339 is embedded with a regulated digital wallet. This wallet is linked directly to the car’s VIN, transforming the vehicle into a financial entity capable of performing autonomous transactions. Robo.ai and Changer.ae have partnered to create this system, with the digital wallet securely managed by Changer.ae’s ADGM-regulated platform.

The car can use its wallet for a variety of tasks, including paying tolls, charging fees, maintenance costs, and lease payments. Moreover, the vehicle can receive authorized income, creating a closed-loop economy where the car can earn money to offset its operational expenses. This model could change the way cars are financed and operated, offering a fully integrated financial solution.

Regulated and Secure Digital Wallet for Smart Vehicles

The digital wallet in Roboy339 is not just a theoretical feature. It is regulated by Changer.ae, a virtual asset custodian licensed by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). This regulation ensures that transactions are secure, auditable, and compliant with financial laws. Changer.ae’s role as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) is central to making the technology feasible for commercial use. This structure is designed to allow vehicles to make real-time, secure payments for a variety of services without requiring human intervention.

By combining blockchain technology with a regulated financial system, Robo.ai has positioned Roboy339 as a model for future smart vehicles. This compliance with financial regulations ensures that the project can scale beyond a prototype and become a viable solution for industries like fleet management, autonomous taxis, and logistics.

The Vision: Expanding Beyond Vehicles to a Machine Economy

Robo.ai and Changer.ae aim to expand the Roboy339 framework beyond smart cars. The vision includes scaling the system to autonomous taxis, eVTOL aircraft, and even unmanned logistics vehicles. The broader goal is to create a machine-driven economy where various intelligent devices operate as financial agents. This shift could revolutionize industries by allowing machines to manage their own finances, handle payments, and generate revenue.

Robo.ai’s CEO, Benjamin Zhai, emphasized the long-term potential of this model. “The era of autonomous economics for intelligent devices is upon us,” he said. The aim is to develop an ecosystem where machines act independently in financial markets, eliminating the need for human intervention in day-to-day transactions.

Strategic Investment and Future Outlook

Robo.ai’s recent funding round, which raised $300 million from Burkhan Capital LLC, is intended to accelerate the development and commercialization of its smart vehicle technology. This funding will be used to scale the Roboy339 project and other related initiatives. Additionally, Robo.ai has invested in Arkreen, a platform for decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), to support the broader integration of intelligent machines and blockchain technology.

The combination of strategic partnerships, regulatory compliance, and substantial investment positions Robo.ai at the forefront of the emerging machine economy. By embedding financial capabilities directly into machines, the company aims to facilitate more efficient operations and new revenue streams for industries that rely on autonomous technologies.

The post Robo.ai Unveils Roboy339, a Smart Car with Integrated Digital Wallet appeared first on CoinCentral.