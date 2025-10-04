ExchangeDEX+
Robinhood to Release Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 5

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 04:59
Caroline Bishop
Oct 02, 2025 01:07

Robinhood Markets, Inc. will announce its third-quarter 2025 financial results on November 5, 2025. The company will host a video call to discuss results, available via its official channels.





Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) has announced its plans to release the financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on November 5, 2025, after the market closes. The announcement was made on October 1, 2025, as reported by GlobeNewswire.

Video Call for Earnings Discussion

Robinhood will host a video call to discuss the results at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on the same day. The call will be accessible via Robinhood’s official channels, including a live stream on YouTube and X.com. Supporting materials and the video call will also be available on the company’s investor relations website, investors.robinhood.com. A replay and transcript of the call will be provided following the event.

Engagement with Shareholders

Robinhood is offering its shareholders the opportunity to engage with the company by submitting and upvoting questions for management through the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies. This platform will be open for submissions from October 29 until November 4, 2025. The most upvoted questions will be addressed during the earnings call.

About Robinhood

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Robinhood Markets, Inc. has revolutionized the financial services industry by introducing commission-free stock trading and democratizing market access. Through its subsidiaries, Robinhood offers trading in stocks, options, futures, and cryptocurrencies, alongside retirement investment options and expert-managed portfolios. The company continues to focus on providing value and innovative products to a new generation of investors.

Investor Relations and Additional Information

Investors are encouraged to regularly visit Robinhood’s Investor Relations website and Newsroom for updates and material information, as the company uses these platforms to disseminate information in compliance with SEC Regulation Fair Disclosure.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/robinhood-q3-2025-financial-results-announcement

