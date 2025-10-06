ExchangeDEX+
RMC Mining strengthens position as AI-powered cloud miner

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 19:18
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

RMC Mining is expanding its AI-driven cloud mining operations, combining strong computing growth with a focus on security and sustainability.

Summary

  • RMC Mining has quadrupled its computing power over the years and plans further GPU expansion.
  • The platform emphasizes renewable energy, security, and ease of access for Bitcoin mining.
  • AI integration positions RMC Mining for long-term growth in both cloud mining and data services.

The enactment of the Genius Act and the recent temporary US government shutdown have driven Bitcoin to new all-time highs after a nearly two-month slump. It surpassed $120,000 intraday, a new record high, bringing its year-to-date gain to nearly 70%. Bitcoin’s strong rise has driven the entire cryptocurrency market. Meanwhile, the CEO of RMC Mining believes that the price of BTC will exceed $300,000 in the future, and cloud mining will undoubtedly benefit from it.

The impact of artificial intelligence on cloud mining

AI-focused Bitcoin miners such as RMC Mining are challenging their traditional computing competitors in cloud computing due to a stronger belief in the data center thesis. AI miners are leading the mining game through stronger investor confidence, better valuation multiples, more predictable revenue streams, and greater flexibility in the often volatile Bitcoin market.

AI miners are also simultaneously expanding their data center infrastructure, providing additional opportunities in the rapidly growing AI industry. RMC Mining’s computing power growth has quadrupled year-over-year. The company plans to double its GPU fleet and computing power by December, and expects AI cloud services to account for approximately 90% of its revenue by year-end.

Strength, innovation and security

RMC MINING is a leading, innovative cloud mining platform that not only utilizes renewable energy for power generation but also demonstrates strong technological expertise in artificial intelligence. The platform is committed to building a leading cloud mining brand, offering users a one-click mining experience that allows them to easily mine Bitcoin without any equipment. According to the data provided by the platform, investors have achieved considerable returns.

Security and sustainable development have always been the focus of RMC. To ensure the security of users’ funds, the platform has always used cryptocurrencies for withdrawals and deposits so that users do not need to worry about personal privacy and fund security.

How to join

Step 1: Sign up

RMC offers a simple registration process. Users can simply enter their email address and create an account to participate.

Step 2: Purchase a mining contract

Users can then choose a contract that suits their financial situation and wait for returns. Upon contract settlement, they can withdraw the principal or continue investing.

Affiliate

The platform also offers affiliate rewards. Users can sign up successfully and share their referral code or link to earn 5% of their affiliates’ profits.

For more information about RMC MINING, visit the official website and download the app. Email: [email protected]

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://crypto.news/rmc-mining-strengthens-position-as-ai-powered-cloud-miner/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

