Ripple’s David Schwartz Announces Departure from CTO Role by Year-End

David Schwartz steps down as Ripple’s CTO but remains on the company’s board.

Schwartz played a key role in developing the XRP ledger at Ripple.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse praises Schwartz as a true crypto pioneer.

Schwartz will focus on family and hobbies while continuing to guide Ripple.

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, has announced he will step down from his role by the end of 2025 after over 13 years with the company. Schwartz, who played a crucial role in developing the XRP ledger, will shift his focus to spending more time with his family and pursuing personal hobbies. Despite his departure from the CTO position, Schwartz confirmed that he would remain involved with Ripple through its board of directors.

Schwartz’s Departure from Ripple as CTO

David Schwartz’s decision to leave his role as Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer marks the end of an era for the company. Schwartz, who was a foundational member of Ripple’s team and contributed significantly to the development of the XRP ledger, will step down by the end of the year.

In a message shared via social media, Schwartz expressed his desire to dedicate more time to his family and revisit hobbies he had previously put aside.

Schwartz’s departure comes after over 13 years at Ripple, with seven of those years spent in his role as CTO. His technical expertise was pivotal in the creation and evolution of the XRP ledger, which underpins Ripple’s decentralized payments system. Although stepping down from his executive role, Schwartz reassured the XRP community that he would remain actively involved with the company.

Continuing Involvement with Ripple

While Schwartz will no longer serve as Ripple’s CTO, he will not be leaving the company entirely. He confirmed that he would continue to contribute to Ripple’s future by joining the board of directors. Schwartz will occasionally visit Ripple’s office and provide guidance to the team.

This ensures that he remains connected to the company’s ongoing projects, especially those related to the XRP ledger and Ripple’s innovations in the blockchain space.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse expressed his support for Schwartz’s decision and praised him as a “true OG in crypto.” He noted that Schwartz’s expertise would remain valuable to the company even as he transitions out of his day-to-day leadership role. Garlinghouse emphasized that their weekly check-ins would continue, ensuring Schwartz’s influence within Ripple endures.

A Legacy of Innovation at Ripple

David Schwartz’s long tenure at Ripple included several landmark moments for the company, such as the launch of Ripple’s stablecoin in late 2024. His leadership was central to the development and success of Ripple’s blockchain infrastructure, which has gained significant attention and adoption in the financial sector. Schwartz’s contributions have made him one of the most recognized figures in the crypto space.

Throughout his career at Ripple, Schwartz worked closely with Ripple’s team to advance its mission of making global payments more efficient and cost-effective. His technical achievements and innovative thinking have shaped the direction of the company and its role within the broader cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem.

The Road Ahead for Ripple

Schwartz’s departure as CTO signals a shift in Ripple’s leadership but also ensures continuity in the company’s strategic direction. With his ongoing involvement on the board of directors, Ripple will continue to benefit from his deep knowledge and experience in the crypto space.

The company remains committed to pushing forward with its blockchain solutions, focusing on expanding the adoption of the XRP ledger for cross-border payments and other financial services.

Despite Schwartz stepping down from his executive position, his legacy at Ripple and his ongoing guidance will likely influence the company’s growth for years to come. As Ripple looks to the future, the company’s leadership will continue to prioritize innovation while maintaining its strong connection to the community and its mission.

