Ripple's Bold Privacy Upgrade Sparks Talk of $100 XRP Price — Here's Why the Community Is Buzzing ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 06:27
Ripple Labs has unveiled a major privacy upgrade for the XRP Ledger (XRPL), introducing a roadmap focused on zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) and confidential token mechanics. 

Ripple engineers, including J. Ayo Akinyele and the team, say the move is designed to make XRPL a more secure and compliant platform for institutional use.

The announcement has revived debate within the XRP community, with some traders once again discussing the long-standing $100 XRP thesis—though analysts caution that the connection between privacy features and price projections remains purely speculative.

This report examines the facts behind Ripple’s new privacy framework, the technology’s potential impact, and the reasons the community is buzzing about XRP’s future.

Ripple’s New Privacy Framework

Ripple’s Senior Director of Engineering, J. Ayo Akinyele, outlined the new initiative in an official blog post published in October 2025.

The project focuses on integrating privacy-preserving cryptographic tools, such as zero-knowledge proofs and selective disclosure, which enable institutions to protect transaction data while maintaining regulatory compliance.

Akinyele’s roadmap sets two key development milestones. Over the next 12 months, Ripple plans to introduce private, compliant transactions to the XRPL using zero-knowledge technology.

In 2026, the company plans to launch “Confidential Multi-Purpose Tokens” (MPTs), which will enable the privacy-protected tokenization of real-world assets.

Ripple describes these features as essential for creating “programmable privacy” that gives financial participants control over what data is shared, to whom, and under what conditions.

Alongside privacy enhancements, Ripple is preparing a native lending protocol for inclusion in XRPL Version 3.0.0. TradingView reports that the new protocol will allow decentralized credit and liquidity pooling directly on the ledger.

Meanwhile, the Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) standard was officially launched on the mainnet in October 2025. This MPT framework allows tokenized assets—such as real estate or commodities—to exist natively on XRPL, laying the groundwork for confidential versions in 2026.

Ripple Strengthens Blockchain Privacy with Zero-Knowledge Proof Integration

Ripple’s current focus on developing zero-knowledge proofs is setting new standards for privacy and compliance within the blockchain industry.

This approach reflects the growing demand from financial institutions for secure and regulation-friendly payment solutions. 

Supporters of Steingraber’s $100 XRP projection believe Ripple’s ongoing innovation strengthens the case for major banks and global payment systems to use the XRP Ledger (XRPL) for transaction settlements.

Although a $100 price target remains highly speculative, Ripple’s commitment to advancing privacy and scalability continues to fuel discussion across the XRP community.

Furthermore, these improvements are viewed as vital for positioning XRPL as a trusted and efficient platform for enterprise adoption, paving the way for stronger institutional integration in the future.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/ripples-bold-privacy-upgrade-sparks-talk-of-100-xrp-price-heres-why-the-community-is-buzzing/

