Ripple (XRP) Trader Predicts 40x Returns for Rising Crypto Below $0.0025

Every trader knows the dilemma of holding a strong, established coin that moves slowly while smaller projects capture the headlines with explosive rallies. Ripple (XRP) remains a trusted asset, but even its most optimistic projections leave some investors asking whether there are faster ways to grow their portfolios. That question drives attention to a new contender priced below $0.0025, which one XRP trader believes could deliver up to 40x returns.

Ripple (XRP) to Try a 40× Surprise, Despite Limitations

Ripple has established itself as a significant player in the global payments industry. The token has become popular following regulatory clarity in the U.S., and use cases among banks and financial institutions keep XRP relevant in a crowded market. Yet for many traders, the challenge is scale.

Ripple (XRP) bulls target $5, mapping out 2×–3× gains over the next 12–24 months. That’s not bad, steady, credible, but it’s not a 40× move.

One XRP-aligned trader, however, says the real upside might lie elsewhere: in a presale gem currently trading below $0.0025. That coin is Little Pepe (LILPEPE) now in Stage 13 of its presale, with 93.53% of tokens sold and $26.3 million raised out of a $28.775 million target. XRP gives you two or three times; Little Pepe could deliver 40× (or more).

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains Momentum at Sub-$0.0025



Little Pepe is quickly gaining recognition for combining the viral appeal of meme culture with meaningful tokenomics. Unlike generic meme tokens, it is being developed as a Layer-2 solution, aiming to provide faster settlement, low fees, and fair trading protections. This positioning adds structural value to a category often dominated by hype alone. Momentum in the presale underscores investor interest. Stage 13 is nearing completion, with 93.53% of tokens already sold and more than $26.3 million raised toward the $28.775 million target. Each stage has closed faster than the one before, showing demand is not slowing as the token approaches its listing price of $0.003. For traders seeking early exposure, this near-complete stage signals urgency.

Why This Trader Believes in LILPEPE’s Explosive Upside



The trader predicting 40x returns highlights the contrast in market positioning. At below $0.0025, LILPEPE sits in a price range where small moves translate into large multiples. A moderate climb to $0.05 post-launch would represent a more than 20x return, while stronger momentum could push it into the 40x territory.

Beyond pricing, the presale design is attracting attention. The project integrates anti-sniper mechanics to discourage bots, promote inclusivity, and strengthen long-term holding, fair distribution, and staking rewards. These features appeal to seasoned investors and new entrants looking for a more structured alternative in the meme coin sector.

The ongoing Little Pepe Mega Giveaway adds another layer of incentive. Covering Stages 12 through 17, the campaign rewards the largest buyers and randomly selected participants with significant ETH prizes. This dual approach balances whale interest with retail participation, fostering broad community engagement while reinforcing the urgency to act before the presale ends.

Positioning Now While Stage 13 Winds Down



With more than 93% of Stage 13 tokens sold and nearly the full $28.775 million target raised, the presale is rapidly approaching its next phase. Once sold out, the token’s price will increase in Stage 14, narrowing the opportunity for early buyers to maximize returns. Coupled with its $777,000 giveaway campaign, the current window is one of the most attractive entry points before listing.

Final Word: Don’t Ignore the Underdog



Yes, XRP deserves respect. It’s not a “bad” bet. But if the trader calling for 40x returns insists the real upside might be over here,” that’s a signal to pay attention. Ripple (XRP) is a cornerstone of the digital asset market, supported by its role in payments and regulatory clarity. However, the spotlight is shifting for traders chasing high exponential returns that can redefine portfolios. With its nearly complete presale, Little Pepe offers a mix of meme-driven culture, Layer-2 functionality, and structured tokenomics, giving it an edge over many of its peers.

