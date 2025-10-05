Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Holders of This New Crypto Are on Track to See Bigger Profits Than XRP Investors Did in 2017

At the time of writing, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is priced at $0.0022 in its stage 13 presale, already up about 10% from $0.0021. Early buyers who entered at Stage 1 are already up approximately 120%, while those purchasing now at $0.0022 in Stage 13 could still see around 36.36% gains if Little Pepe (LILPEPE) lists at $0.0030. This surge is drawing attention, much like Ripple (XRP) did during its 2017 bull run, which rewarded early holders with massive triple-digit returns.

XRP’s Performance Then and Now

Ripple’s journey to mainstream crypto fame began in 2017 when XRP’s price surged from cents to several dollars, transforming modest stakes into fortune-sized wins for those who entered early. Today, at the time of writing, XRP trades around $2.80. Analysts on CoinCodex expect its price to potentially rise toward the $3.50 to $4.40 range by the end of 2025 if market sentiment remains positive and regulatory milestones, such as an XRP spot ETF, drive fresh capital into the market. XRP remains a cornerstone of cross-border payments, with solid institutional demand. Yet, because it is already a mature project with a multi-billion-dollar market cap, it may not repeat the explosive multiplier that defined its early years.

Little Pepe’s Rise in 2025

Little Pepe is making headlines as a meme-driven project with more ambitious goals. The token recently got listed on CoinMarketCap and completed a Certik audit, reinforcing investor trust. The presale has raised over $26.37 million out of a $28.77 million target and is 93.66% filled at stage 13, suggesting strong community interest. What sets LILPEPE apart is its planned Layer 2 network designed for ultra-fast, low-fee meme token transactions and its built-in sniper-bot protection. These features position it as more than just a playful meme coin. The Team has also launched a $777,000 giveaway along with a Mega Giveaway for top presale buyers across stages 12 to 17, offering prizes worth over 15 ETH to attract serious whales.

Comparing Growth Stories

When you line up XRP’s 2017 rally against Little Pepe’s 2025 presale climb, one key difference stands out. XRP’s surge occurred at a time when crypto adoption was still in its early stages. LILPEPE enters a more mature market with better infrastructure, higher liquidity, and stronger retail participation. If the project’s Layer 2 vision takes off, the percentage gains for early holders could outpace what XRP delivered eight years ago. The jump from $0.0021 to $0.0022 in this presale stage may seem small, but it is a sign of steady momentum. Should LILPEPE meet its launch target of $0.0030, even current buyers will see an immediate 36.36% gain, while stage 1 backers will already have achieved 120% returns.

Market Outlook

While XRP still has room to grow, particularly with potential ETF inflows and increasing institutional use, it is unlikely to offer the kind of early-stage explosive returns it gave in 2017. In contrast, LILPEPE’s low entry price and strong presale interest give it a higher upside potential in percentage terms, provided it delivers on its roadmap.

Conclusion

Both XRP and LILPEPE have their strengths. XRP holds the advantage in proven utility and adoption, while Little Pepe is positioned as an innovative contender aiming to capture the meme coin crowd with real-world tech upgrades. At the time of writing, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is priced at $0.0022 in Stage 13 of its presale, with 16.16 billion tokens sold and $26.37 million raised out of a $28.77 million goal. Early buyers from Stage 1 have already seen about 120% gains, while new investors still have a chance at an estimated 36.36% upside before the launch price of $0.0030. With momentum building and the presale over 93.6% filled, now is a great time to check out the Little Pepe presale or join its active community, as this window may close soon.

