Ripple chief technology officer to step back, join board

David Schwartz was one of the chief architects behind the XRP Ledger and is well known by many in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. David Schwartz, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency industry due to his role at Ripple Labs, announced plans to "step back from [his] day-to-day duties" at the blockchain company.In a Tuesday X post, Schwartz, known for being one of the architects of the XRP Ledger, said he would be scaling back his responsibilities at Ripple after more than 13 years at the company. The Ripple chief technology officer joined the company in 2011 as a cryptographer, moving up to become chief technology officer in 2018. "The time has come for me to step back from my day-to-day duties as Ripple CTO at the end of this year," said Schwartz on X. "I'm really looking forward to spending more time with the kids and grandkids and going back to the hobbies I set aside. But be warned, I'm not going away from the XRP community. You haven't seen the last of me (now, or ever)."