The post Ripple and UC Berkeley Launch Digital Assets Research Hub appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Ripple is teaming up with UC Berkeley to launch a new Center for Digital Assets, supported by $1.3 million in RLUSD funding. The initiative will focus on blockchain and digital twin research, exploring practical use cases in finance, supply chains, and beyond. By combining Ripple’s industry expertise with Berkeley’s research capabilities, the partnership aims to drive real-world adoption of digital asset technology and strengthen innovation in the global digital economy.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.