Ripple and UC Berkeley Launch Digital Assets Research Hub By: CoinPedia 2025/10/03 13:23

Ripple is teaming up with UC Berkeley to launch a new Center for Digital Assets, supported by $1.3 million in RLUSD funding. The initiative will focus on blockchain and digital twin research, exploring practical use cases in finance, supply chains, and beyond. By combining Ripple's industry expertise with Berkeley's research capabilities, the partnership aims to drive real-world adoption of digital asset technology and strengthen innovation in the global digital economy.