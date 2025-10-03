ExchangeDEX+
Record Crypto Derivatives Volume by CME Group

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 10:01
Key Points:
  • CME Group reports new peak in crypto derivatives trading volume.
  • Strong institutional interest fuels trading activity.
  • Ethereum futures see notable trading surge.

CME Group’s latest report reveals a record-high average daily trading volume of 340,000 cryptocurrency contracts in Q3 2023, highlighting significant institutional interest in crypto derivatives.

These volumes underscore the growing role of regulated derivatives markets in shaping institutional strategies, influencing liquidity, and possibly affecting the broader crypto market dynamics.

CME’s Crypto Derivatives Skyrocket with 340,000 Daily Contracts

CME Group reported an average daily trading volume of 340,000 cryptocurrency contracts in Q3 with Ethereum futures leading growth. The trading volume increase indicates heightened institutional interest in crypto derivatives. September’s average daily volume stood at 309,000 contracts, as CME aims to strengthen its position in the crypto sector. According to Tim McCourt, “client demand for around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading has grown.” This statement signals CME’s commitment to meeting market demands for seamless trading opportunities across different time zones. Institutional and larger market participants seem to leverage CME’s regulated platforms, enhancing market confidence in the stability and security offered in these trading instruments.

Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,471.83, with a market cap nearing $539.76 billion and dominating 13.07% of the market. CoinMarketCap data shows a 24-hour trading volume at $46.48 billion. ETH price rose 1.77% in the past day, 13.26% over a week, and 78.00% in the last 90 days.

Insights from Coincu research team suggest continued institutional preference for regulated trading venues, driven by regulatory clarity. Historical trends show CME Group’s crypto futures volumes also soar during periods of financial turbulence, ETF launches, and major market rallies.

Ethereum Futures Surge Amid Institutional Trading Growth

Did you know? The 472% increase in micro Ethereum futures trading in September shows the substantial impact of institutional demand in regulated markets.

Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,471.83, with a market cap nearing $539.76 billion and dominating 13.07% of the market. CoinMarketCap data shows a 24-hour trading volume at $46.48 billion.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:55 UTC on October 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu research team suggest continued institutional preference for regulated trading venues, driven by regulatory clarity.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/cme-group-record-crypto-volume/

Source: https://coincu.com/news/cme-group-record-crypto-volume/

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

