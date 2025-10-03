Ready to Write? The “Write with Medium” 7-Day June Challenge is Here.

Stuck in a writing rut? Medium’s June micro-challenge is the perfect, low-pressure way to build a consistent writing habit, connect with a community, and finally publish that post you’ve been thinking about.
Photo by Varya Vazikova on Unsplash
Let’s be honest. We all have that draft sitting in our Google Docs or the notes app on our phone. We have ideas that flicker to life but are quickly extinguished by the “not enough time” or “it’s not good enough” monster.
What if you could silence that monster in just one week?
That’s the magic of Medium’s “Write with Medium” June Micro-Challenge. It’s not a high-stakes competition; it’s a supportive, structured sprint designed to help you do one simple, powerful thing: write and publish one story in seven days.
I’m not just going to tell you to join. I’m going to show you why this challenge is a game-changer and give you…
