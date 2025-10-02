ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Raydium handles $18.588B every month and $2.239B TVL. Collaboration with Solstice Finance adds liquidity via USX and eUSX on Solana at reduced cost in seconds.Raydium handles $18.588B every month and $2.239B TVL. Collaboration with Solstice Finance adds liquidity via USX and eUSX on Solana at reduced cost in seconds.

Raydium Protocol Merges USX And eUSX of Solstice Finance to Its Liquidity Pools

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 07:30
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003233-0.73%
Octavia
VIA$0.0142-0.69%
raydium-cosmos-purple main

Raydium Protocol has merged the USX and eUSX stablecoins of Solstice Finance into its liquidity pools. The collaboration occurs as Raydium handles $18.588B volume every month with a total of $2.239B locked and takes over the DeFi ecosystem of Solana. Such integration enhances the USX and eUSX liquidity on Solana and allows swapping between the two at a faster pace with a smaller slippage. The alliance establishes better trading networks and enhances capital deployment within the network.

Domination of Solana DeFi by Raydium

Raydium has been the pillar of Solana liquidity since it launched in the year 2021. Being an on-chain order book AMM, the site allows lightning-fast trades and the creation of permissionless pools, utilizing the experience of Solana and its high-speed blockchain to create experiences comparable to centralized exchanges.

The hybrid model of the protocol makes it different to the traditional AMMs. Connecting to the central limit order book of Serum, Raydium will facilitate access to liquidity across the entire ecosystem, which will have more order books and improved execution of prices by traders. The platform is processing over $19B transactions monthly, and with a steady rise in centralized exchange volumes, investors have increasing faith in the potential of Solana to succeed in DeFi.

Solstice Finance Introduces Institutional-Grade Yields

Solstice Finance has recently introduced USX, which has been introduced with a total value locked of $160M. USX is supported 1:1 by stable collateral, and proof of reserves is demonstrated live through the Chainlink oracle network, to deliver transparency required by institutional investors.

The YieldVault program of the protocol provides users with access to delta-neutral, institutional-grade returns by locking their tokens. Solstice comes in this launch with a battle-tested strategy that has traditionally created a 13.96% Net IRR, with no known losses per month since it was initiated; this is also a good choice for risk-averse investors seeking a fixed yield.

Solstice Finance CEO Ben Nadareski says that in the past, liquidity has been leaving Solana seeking better returns elsewhere within the ecosystem. USX and eUSX are designed to change this trend and introduce the native stablecoin with competitive returns to retain the capital inside the Solana ecosystem.

Improved Trading efficiency due to improved liquidity

The process of USX/eUSX integration into the Raydium liquidity pools generates several advantages to the Solana ecosystem. Greater liquidity will imply that traders are able to complete significant orders without a major effect on price, whereas protocols can better direct transactions across multiple pairs.

To the users of DeFi, this translates to real-life gains in everyday trading. Exchanges between stablecoins and other resources are cheaper and quicker, which also lowers the friction that makes many users refuse to go to decentralized platforms. The resulting higher liquidity also allows more complex trading strategies, such as arbitrage all the way to algorithmic market making.

The collaboration also illustrates the power of collaboration between protocols to build entire blockchain ecosystems. A recent account of the DeFi development at Solana shows that the network has never seen levels of trading volume as high as it is being seen today, with projects realizing millions of dollars in volume in months.

Conclusion

The adoption of the USX and eUSX stablecoins by Raydium is a huge milestone in the DeFi ecosystem of Solana. As Raydium can handle up to 19 billion worth of monthly volume and Solstice offers the protocols and traders with the opportunity of institutional grade yields, the partnership establishes stronger infrastructure in both directions. As Solana continues to get retail and institutional attention, alliances like this enhance the competitive benefits of the network in speed, cost, and capital efficiency.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006132-8.20%
Allo
RWA$0.003986-4.73%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000876-16.49%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000536-8.21%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

PANews reported on November 14 that, according to The Block, DEX Labs CEO Aditya Palepu revealed that DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has received a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (DMA), marking the first DAO-related license issued by the DMA. DerivaDEX, a decentralized derivatives trading platform focused on institutional users, is expected to launch before the end of the year. The protocol was designed by senior figures from DRW and Consensys and is backed by venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Electric Capital, and Polychain.
DAO Maker
DAO$0.07387-5.85%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01432-18.07%
Share
PANews2025/11/14 09:05

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

We’re not being as forward-looking as normal

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,292.11
$99,292.11$99,292.11

-2.08%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,229.02
$3,229.02$3,229.02

-4.66%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3129
$2.3129$2.3129

-4.98%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.82
$144.82$144.82

-5.43%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16456
$0.16456$0.16456

-4.72%