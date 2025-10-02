Raydium Protocol Merges USX And eUSX of Solstice Finance to Its Liquidity Pools

Raydium Protocol has merged the USX and eUSX stablecoins of Solstice Finance into its liquidity pools. The collaboration occurs as Raydium handles $18.588B volume every month with a total of $2.239B locked and takes over the DeFi ecosystem of Solana. Such integration enhances the USX and eUSX liquidity on Solana and allows swapping between the two at a faster pace with a smaller slippage. The alliance establishes better trading networks and enhances capital deployment within the network.

Domination of Solana DeFi by Raydium

Raydium has been the pillar of Solana liquidity since it launched in the year 2021. Being an on-chain order book AMM, the site allows lightning-fast trades and the creation of permissionless pools, utilizing the experience of Solana and its high-speed blockchain to create experiences comparable to centralized exchanges.

The hybrid model of the protocol makes it different to the traditional AMMs. Connecting to the central limit order book of Serum, Raydium will facilitate access to liquidity across the entire ecosystem, which will have more order books and improved execution of prices by traders. The platform is processing over $19B transactions monthly, and with a steady rise in centralized exchange volumes, investors have increasing faith in the potential of Solana to succeed in DeFi.

Solstice Finance Introduces Institutional-Grade Yields

Solstice Finance has recently introduced USX, which has been introduced with a total value locked of $160M. USX is supported 1:1 by stable collateral, and proof of reserves is demonstrated live through the Chainlink oracle network, to deliver transparency required by institutional investors.

The YieldVault program of the protocol provides users with access to delta-neutral, institutional-grade returns by locking their tokens. Solstice comes in this launch with a battle-tested strategy that has traditionally created a 13.96% Net IRR, with no known losses per month since it was initiated; this is also a good choice for risk-averse investors seeking a fixed yield.

Solstice Finance CEO Ben Nadareski says that in the past, liquidity has been leaving Solana seeking better returns elsewhere within the ecosystem. USX and eUSX are designed to change this trend and introduce the native stablecoin with competitive returns to retain the capital inside the Solana ecosystem.

Improved Trading efficiency due to improved liquidity

The process of USX/eUSX integration into the Raydium liquidity pools generates several advantages to the Solana ecosystem. Greater liquidity will imply that traders are able to complete significant orders without a major effect on price, whereas protocols can better direct transactions across multiple pairs.

To the users of DeFi, this translates to real-life gains in everyday trading. Exchanges between stablecoins and other resources are cheaper and quicker, which also lowers the friction that makes many users refuse to go to decentralized platforms. The resulting higher liquidity also allows more complex trading strategies, such as arbitrage all the way to algorithmic market making.

The collaboration also illustrates the power of collaboration between protocols to build entire blockchain ecosystems. A recent account of the DeFi development at Solana shows that the network has never seen levels of trading volume as high as it is being seen today, with projects realizing millions of dollars in volume in months.

Conclusion

The adoption of the USX and eUSX stablecoins by Raydium is a huge milestone in the DeFi ecosystem of Solana. As Raydium can handle up to 19 billion worth of monthly volume and Solstice offers the protocols and traders with the opportunity of institutional grade yields, the partnership establishes stronger infrastructure in both directions. As Solana continues to get retail and institutional attention, alliances like this enhance the competitive benefits of the network in speed, cost, and capital efficiency.