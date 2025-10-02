ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Qualcomm is moving its chips to newer Arm technology.Qualcomm is moving its chips to newer Arm technology.

Qualcomm adopts Arm’s latest architecture to enhance AI performance

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 09:25
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05463-7.32%

Qualcomm has officially implemented several updates to its leading chips for the latest generation of Arm Holdings’ computing architecture, according to reports from sources familiar with the situation. This integrates features that will boost its AI performance.

These changes could significantly increase Arm’s revenues and enable Qualcomm’s chips to compete more effectively with its rivals, such as MediaTek and Apple.

The semiconductor manufacturer’s decision has clarified earlier controversies raised by individuals regarding whether it will continue to work with Arm technology after a tough legal dispute between the two in 2024.

Qualcomm participates in the growing trend of utilizing Arm’s v9 technology

Following Qualcomm’s announcement, Arm’s shares substantially surged by 5% during regular trading hours. This left several analysts anticipating that the semiconductor manufacturer will increase Arm’s earnings. Notably, this company charges higher prices for its latest technology.

In the meantime, the chipmaker, based in San Diego, California, introduced a new generation of chips for PCs and mobile phones last week.

According to information from two sources with knowledge of the situation who wished to remain anonymous, as the talks were confidential, these chips will use Arm’s computing architecture, the ninth version called “v9.” This version includes several enhancements to improve how chips handle tasks such as chatbots and image generation. 

The main drive behind Qualcomm’s decision is to solidify its position as a leader in the tech ecosystem. The company initiated this focus after realizing that its rival, MediaTek, which sometimes outperforms it, utilizes Arm’s v9 technology. Additionally, most analysts speculated that Apple applied this architecture in its operations.

Concerning its widespread adoption in the tech industry, experts have concluded that this technology, referred to as an instruction set architecture, is essential for determining what kinds of programs can run on a central processing unit. 

Qualcomm did not disclose details regarding Arm’s technology used in its latest chips, but highlighted that it chose the instructions that could benefit its customers. The company also pointed out that the advantage of having its own CPU design team is that it can select the instructions that offer value.

Jay Goldberg refers to Qualcomm’s decision as a big development 

Arm is competing against newer firms like RISC-V, which offers a free open chip standard. However, this technology is much younger than Arm’s, and fewer software developers are utilizing it.

Regarding Qualcomm’s decision, the company also had the option to stick with an earlier version of Arm’s technology, as it did for chips released last year.

Still, it is hard to say by how much Qualcomm’s decision could grow Arm’s revenue. This is because Qualcomm licenses the computing architecture of Arm but largely designs its chips independently, rather than simply purchasing parts from Arm, according to Jay Goldberg, a senior research analyst for semiconductors and electronics at Seaport Research Partners. Goldberg also mentioned that this was a significant development, as the legal fight was still ongoing.

He made these remarks regarding a less than a year ago conflict whereby Arm had threatened to revoke an important license held by Qualcomm, only to pull back from that threat. 

“This is great news for Arm,” Goldberg said of Qualcomm’s reported efforts, pointing out that “these were companies at war, not friends.  Qualcomm could have gone in a totally different direction.”

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Get Ready: MoonBull Presale Is Around the Corner, Best Upcoming Crypto On the Rise with Mog Coin and Official TRUMP Updates

Get Ready: MoonBull Presale Is Around the Corner, Best Upcoming Crypto On the Rise with Mog Coin and Official TRUMP Updates

MoonBull leads the best upcoming crypto race with its presale, while Mog Coin and Official TRUMP ride momentum. Don’t miss MoonBull’s whitelist.
GET
GET$0.001109+40.02%
READY
READY$0.012538-12.80%
RISE
RISE$0.007564-4.05%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 18:45
Bank of England maintains UK interest rates at 4%

Bank of England maintains UK interest rates at 4%

The BOE remains committed to reducing the UK’s inflation to its target 2%.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05302-33.64%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 23:32
3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08903-8.88%
Sign
SIGN$0.0368-5.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45

Trending News

More

Get Ready: MoonBull Presale Is Around the Corner, Best Upcoming Crypto On the Rise with Mog Coin and Official TRUMP Updates

Bank of England maintains UK interest rates at 4%

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Thrilling Altcoin Season Index Surge: Market Momentum Reaches 29 Points

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,202.46
$98,202.46$98,202.46

-3.16%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,189.56
$3,189.56$3,189.56

-5.82%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2872
$2.2872$2.2872

-6.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$142.56
$142.56$142.56

-6.91%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16252
$0.16252$0.16252

-5.91%