QNB Transforms Payments with JPMorgan’s Blockchain Technology

Qatar National bank (QNB) has adopted JPMorgan Kinexys blockchain to allow real-time payment of USD to its corporate clients. According to Bloomberg, this will enable businesses to transact in real time, 24/7, and it will also save a huge amount of time that is lost through the conventional banking system. The integration should transform cross-border payments among the QNB clients in Qatar and the MENA region.

QNB clients are now able to make automated and real-time transfers with the Kinexys Digital Payments platform. The blockchain technology would settle in two minutes, which is a significant advantage compared with the old systems that would require days before a transaction could be settled. The treasury departments can now function more efficiently and with reduced effort to manage their liquidity and execute payments.

QNB Leads Digital Banking Transformation with Blockchain Integration

This move is an extension of QNB into enhancing efficiency and transparency in banking. With the slowness of traditional banking network speeds, technology platforms such as Kinexys can provide an alternative option to process faster and more securely through blockchain transactions. This development makes QNB a pioneer in implementing digital banking transformation in the region.

Kamel Moris, the Executive Vice President of QNB’s Global Transaction Banking, termed the move as an ambitious step forward. He also stressed that the move to blockchain technology would show that QNB devoted itself to digital transformation. These innovations demonstrate QNB reinvesting its hold in digital treasury management and distinguish it from its competitors.

Source: Qatar National Bank

Kinexys Powers $1.5 Trillion in MENA Transactions

JPMorgan developed a blockchain platform called Kinexys, which has already been adapted by some of the biggest financial institutions in the MENA region. Since its inception, the platform has handled transactions worth more than $1.5 trillion, including day-to-day transactions worth over $2 billion. The success of the platform underscores the rise in the influence of blockchain technology in the banking industry.

In the case of QNB, implementing Kinexys has a number of advantages. It enhances operational flexibility, better client experience, and faster settlements of USD. All these enhancements will enable the platform to remain ahead of the competition and expand its digital banking leadership.

The corporate clients of Qatar National Bank, particularly those engaging in international trade, will be able to access funds quicker, find it easier and transparent, and easily comply with it. This trend follows the national agenda of Qatar to emerge as a global financial hub.

With the increasing use of blockchain technologies, the more conservative fintech firms will be under pressure to upgrade their infrastructure or devote time to collaborate with more progressive organizations.

